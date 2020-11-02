    Report: Yoeli Childs Interviewed by Lakers, Clippers Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 2, 2020

    BYU forward Yoeli Childs (23) listens during an NCAA college basketball game between Pepperdine and BYU Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    When the NBA draft gets underway on Nov. 18, Yoeli Childs could be headed to Los Angeles. 

    The Brigham Young University power forward, who was a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, was interviewed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk

    The Boston Celtics are also interested in Childs, who is projected to be a second-round pick, according to Forbes' Chris Grenham. Boston selects with the final first-round pick and again at No. 47, while the Lakers could scoop up Childs at No. 28. The Clippers do not select until No. 57.

    The Utah native initially declared for the NBA draft as a junior, a decision that ultimately resulted in a nine-game suspension when he decided to return to college. After he returned from his punishment—which was handed out when he failed to file paperwork with the NCAA when he hired an agent—he missed four games with a finger dislocation. But the 6'8", 225-pound big man returned to the court to average 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists through 19 games as a senior, closing his career as the BYU all-time leader in rebounds and ranking second in double-doubles, fifth in blocks and sixth in scoring. 

    As for what teams are getting in Childs, he described his intentions in speaking with Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype: 

    "I’m going to carve out a role for myself as someone who crashes the offensive glass, plays hard, communicates on every possession and shows up to practice every day and competes like it’s the NBA Finals. Every team needs guys like that. I know that with some of the natural gifts I have, I’m able to finish with touch in different ways around the rim." 

