    'The Academy,' Episode 3 Trailer

    B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 2, 2020

    1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

    2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

    3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

    4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

    5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

    6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

    7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

    8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

    9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

    10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

    11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

    12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

    13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

    14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

    15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

    16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

    17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

    18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

    19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

    20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

    Their stories begin all over the world. Their soccer journeys can change lives.


    It all comes together in The Academy.

          

    [From B/R Football x @Audi] #GoalsDriveProgress

