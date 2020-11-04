5 Ways the Pittsburgh Steelers Can Help Ben Roethlisberger Improve in 2020

5 Ways the Pittsburgh Steelers Can Help Ben Roethlisberger Improve in 2020November 4, 2020
While we should've expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to perform a lot better with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back under center following an injury-riddled 2019 season, this team has certainly commanded the league's attention at 7-0. Even so, a perfect record still leaves room for improvement.
The Steelers field a top-six scoring offense and defense, but they're a bottom-fourth club in total yards (25th). Pittsburgh has capitalized on advantageous field position, on average starting off around its own 32-yard line, which is second-best across the league.
If opponents force the Steelers to drive the length of the field, 75 yards following a touchback, Roethlisberger and Co. may struggle to score points with consistency. Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner can tweak his personnel groupings and player roles for optimal results, though.
Following a 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Roethlisberger talked about a few changes that sparked the offense, which led to three touchdowns in the second half. Pittsburgh can expand on that and add a couple of wrinkles to increase his efficiency and productivity.
Use More Empty-Back Sets
Despite their unblemished record, the Steelers cannot remain stagnant. Fichtner can reinvent the wheel, so to speak.
After the Steelers' Week 8 victory, Roethlisberger talked to reporters about the team's use of empty-back sets, which unlocked matchups in man-to-man coverage downfield (starts at 6:48):
"We threw a personnel group at them that we hadn't done much before, no backs and empty things out, and it just created defensive looks and opportunities for us. … One of the things that that empty package brought was a lot of man [coverage]. That's what we were able to do, is get guys running and get guys open. Ray-Ray made a big play. Literally, I could talk about each guy, everybody made a play today in the second half to help us win this."
Pittsburgh has a plethora of playmakers on the perimeter. Six of its players have at least 17 receptions this season. Fichtner could spread an opponent's pass coverage thin and allow Roethlisberger to find the weak link, a strategy that worked against the Ravens' top-10 pass defense.
With JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud, the Steelers can roll out five-wide receiver sets and choose the best one-on-one matchup.
Allow Ben Roethlisberger to Freelance at Line of Scrimmage
Offensive coordinators must put their players in the best position to play at an optimal level. At times, the coaching staff has to show flexibility with the weekly game plan and accentuate individual strengths, especially at quarterback.
After scoring only seven points in the first half of Sunday's game, Roethlisberger became "Backyard Ben" and improvised at the line of scrimmage through the final 30 minutes. He audibled before snaps and drew up plays on the fly.
Clearly, Roethlisberger felt comfortable in that loose system, partially because that's part of his play style. He talked about that offensive wrinkle in conjunction with the empty-back sets used against the Ravens (h/t ESPN's Brooke Pryor):
"We were just changing plays. I know throughout my whole career, people say I always play playground, backyard football. Today, it was in its truest form. That's why I tip my cap to all of the skill guys. I basically would tell them, 'Here's the protection, and everyone else do this.' There were plays when I would say, 'Hey, JuJu [Smith-Schuster], you run this. Ray-Ray [McCloud], you run this. Ebron, you run this.' We had guys not blink an eye. To me, that is just so awesome.
At 38 years old, with two Super Bowl titles, Roethlisberger has earned more than enough equity to call the shots at the line of scrimmage. He's seen a lot in his time. Fichtner could allow him free rein to pick his spots in an uptempo, no-huddle flow.
Increase Use of Tight Ends in Pass Protection
Although Roethlisberger has 17 years of experience, all of his wide receivers are 24 years old or younger with fewer than four full seasons under their belts.
When defensive coordinators disguise pass coverages, the Steelers' young wideouts may need extra time to find the soft zones in the opponent's scheme or create separation.
Through eight weeks, Roethlisberger hasn't had ample time to drop back and pick apart defenses. He's averaged 2.1 seconds of pocket time between the snap and his throws or oncoming pocket pressure, which is tied for the least amount of time among starting quarterbacks.
On Sunday, Roethlisberger said he kept tight end Eric Ebron inside for added pass protection to give him a little more time in the pocket (starts at 3:34):
"Not only did he catch passes, but there were some drives there that I asked him to stay in and block. Not necessarily they were bringing the pressure but just to give me an extra tick to get the ball off."
At 6'4", 253 pounds, with a 70.3 percent catch rate, Ebron has made a name for himself as a matchup nightmare in the passing game, but he served a vital purpose as a supplement to the Steelers pass protection when necessary. Vance McDonald could also help out in this role.
If defenses ramp up pressure on Roethlisberger, he can trust Ebron to stall edge-rushers for a cleaner pocket.
Use WR James Washington to Open Up the Passing Offense
Without Roethlisberger for most of the 2019 campaign, Washington provided chunk plays in the passing game, leading the Steelers receiver corps in yards (735) and yards per reception (16.7).
Washington had the benefit of playing with quarterback Mason Rudolph, his former collegiate teammate at Oklahoma State, for a good portion of the term, but he flashed some potential as a consistent deep-threat option. Yet, we haven't seen much from him in 2020.
Through seven contests, Washington has hauled in 17 of 28 targets for 185 yards and two touchdowns, so he's not stretching the field for Roethlisberger, either.
Although Claypool averages 16.3 yards per catch, he's shown some rookie inconsistencies, hauling in six of 10 targets for a net 40 yards and a touchdown over the last two contests. Washington can still give the Steelers' deep-passing game a sustainable boost.
Perhaps defensive backs took a look at last year's film and made note of Washington's vertical ability. After a Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans, head coach Mike Tomlin suggested the offense will take what the defense gives it (starts at 6:40):
"Again, oftentimes we're willing to let the opponent determine who the hot hand is. We're just trying to distribute the ball. We've got a bunch of capable men. James is obviously capable. And I'm sure if called upon next week, he'll be the guy that we'll be talking about."
On the other hand, Fichtner should find more ways to include Washington in the game plan. He saw just one target in each of the last two outings. With added pass protection from the tight ends, Roethlisberger can allow deeper routes to develop downfield, giving him a chance to spike his passing-yard totals.
Of course, with Smith-Schuster healthy and Claypool and Ebron added to the fold, Washington's target share will take a hit, but the Steelers can feature him in certain spots to rack up big gains through the air. That would also open up space for most of the pass-catchers on underneath routes.
Use 21 Personnel to Strengthen Short Passing Attack
Just as the Steelers tried out empty-back sets in the last outing, they can run a trial-and-error with 21 personnel, using two running backs, one tight end and two wideouts.
Thus far, Pittsburgh utilized 21 personnel just five times (1 percent of the offensive plays) and ran the ball in four of those instances, per Sharp Football Stats.
Roethlisberger can target a pass-catching running back out of the formation to exploit linebackers and safeties who struggle with tackling or coverage. On short throws, he could see a jump in completion percentage while the running backs gobble up yards after the catch.
More importantly, with Roethlisberger's limited time between snaps and his throws or pocket pressure (2.1 seconds), he can quickly put the ball in a playmaker's hands and avoid the oncoming pass rush. This could also help Benny Snell Jr., rookie fourth-rounder Anthony McFarland Jr. or Jaylen Samuels carve out a role in the offense.