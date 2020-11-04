5 Ways the Pittsburgh Steelers Can Help Ben Roethlisberger Improve in 2020

0 of 5

While we should've expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to perform a lot better with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back under center following an injury-riddled 2019 season, this team has certainly commanded the league's attention at 7-0. Even so, a perfect record still leaves room for improvement.

The Steelers field a top-six scoring offense and defense, but they're a bottom-fourth club in total yards (25th). Pittsburgh has capitalized on advantageous field position, on average starting off around its own 32-yard line, which is second-best across the league.

If opponents force the Steelers to drive the length of the field, 75 yards following a touchback, Roethlisberger and Co. may struggle to score points with consistency. Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner can tweak his personnel groupings and player roles for optimal results, though.

Following a 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Roethlisberger talked about a few changes that sparked the offense, which led to three touchdowns in the second half. Pittsburgh can expand on that and add a couple of wrinkles to increase his efficiency and productivity.