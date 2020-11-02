    Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Denies Spitting on Bears' Javon Wims Before Fight

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims and New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) fight in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Wims was called for unnecessary roughness and was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson denied he spit on Javon Wims Sunday, causing the Chicago Bears receiver to retaliate with a punch. 

    "It ain't got nothing to do with me. If he's acting out, that's on him," Gardner-Johnson said Monday, per Mike Triplett of ESPN. "It wasn't no incident. We won the game. I mean, everybody, it's a lot of he said-he said. Ain't nothing happened. Nobody got spit on."

    Wims approached Gardner-Johnson after a third-quarter play in Sunday's game and punched him in the head.

    The wideout was ejected but told team officials that Gardner-Johnson had spit on him and pulled out his mouthpiece earlier in the game, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    There was video of Garnder-Johnson pulling out Wims' mouthpiece on a previous possession, but the Saints player said Monday he was "innocent."

    The Bears were penalized 15 yards on the play and the Saints followed it up with an interception on the next play. New Orleans eventually pulled out a 26-23 overtime win.

    Saints head coach Sean Payton was proud of his players for quickly moving past the incident.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "We just had to be smart and not allow that to dictate or have a part in the conclusion of the game, in who wins or loses," Payton said after the game. "That just takes discipline. ... Fortunately it didn’t impact any of our players."

    Gardner-Johnson has earned the reputation of an agitator in his two-year career, even having an altercation with teammate Michael Thomas in a practice earlier this season.

    However, he takes no blame in the latest incident with Wims.

    Related

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      49ers' All-Pro TE has a broken bone in his foot (Schefter)

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely

      49ers QB expected to miss an extended period of time with a high-ankle sprain (Schefter)

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Saints DB Denies Spit Report

      C.J. Gardner-Johnson says he didn't spit on Javon Wims before the Bears WR punched him in the helmet Sunday (ESPN)

      Saints DB Denies Spit Report
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Saints DB Denies Spit Report

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?

      Fred Warner is the reason the Niners traded Kwon Alexander. Watch him put on a SHOW for Lefkoe as he tries to boost his Madden rating 🎥

      How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?

      Bleacher Report
      via YouTube