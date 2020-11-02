Browns Player Has 'COVID-19 Related Symptoms;' CLE Working Remotely

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are holding meetings remotely on Monday after a player experienced symptoms related to COVID-19, the team said in a statement:

There have been no positive tests for the virus within the organization to this point.

The Browns played the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, a 16-6 loss to drop the team's record to 5-3.

The Raiders recently had multiple positive cases of COVID-19, with the NFL reportedly considering discipline against the organization for repeated violations of the league's protocols, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Other teams around the league are also dealing with the coronavirus, including Baltimore Ravens after cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced Monday he tested positive. The Green Bay Packers also had a positive test Monday.

The league has been forced to adjust schedules as a result of outbreaks within organizations but there haven't been any postponements since Week 5.

The Browns are scheduled to have a bye in Week 9 and don't have another game until Nov. 15 against the Houston Texans.