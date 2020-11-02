NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock and Top Shooters in Prospect Class

NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock and Top Shooters in Prospect ClassNovember 2, 2020
The next NBA team that doesn't need more three-point shooters will be the first.
The league isn't moving away from the increasingly popular pace-and-space style, which both traditional and analytical minds can appreciate. The more shooters on the floor, the better spaced an offense will be. Plus, elementary mathematics can attest that three points are, in fact, more than two.
All of this is great news for the top marskmen in this draft, which we'll spotlight after updating our mock first round.
Mock First Round
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
4. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton
6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn
7. Detroit Pistons: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
10. Phoenix Suns: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland
18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Theo Maledon, PG/SG, ASVEL
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston
29. Toronto Raptors: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State
Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
Before a foot injury brought Nesmith's campaign to a close, he was on a 14-game nuclear stretch from distance.
He fired up more than eight three-point shots per contest and still converted them at a 52.2 percent clip. He took more threes than twos and still averaged 23.0 points per outing and cleared 51 percent from the field. He was basically senior-year Buddy Hield (25.0 points and 8.7 three-point attempts per game) only with more efficiency (Hield shot 50.1 percent overall 45.7 percent from range).
"[Nesmith] was in the 95th percentile as a spot-up shooter, while also finishing in the 100th percentile when left unguarded," Forbes' Zachary Cohen noted.
Nesmith is a professional shooter with clean mechanics and relentless, instinctive off-ball movement. He's the kind of sniping threat that must be kept under constant surveillance by opposing defenses, and that should be enough to have him locked in as a lottery pick.
Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
Shooters with some off-the-dribble juice are among the most dominant offensive weapons in the modern NBA. That's not to suggest Terry will reach that level of productivity, but the blueprint of an impact offensive player is clear.
There are shades of Trae Young and Stephen Curry in Terry's game. Again, that doesn't mean Terry is ticketed for superstardom, but it's worth noting the comparisons to get a feel for his game. He offers deep shooting range, soft touch around the basket and willingness to constantly relocate off the basketball.
"He plays downhill, he's active when the ball's not in his hands and he's got a smooth three-point stroke," CBS Sports' Kyle Boone wrote. "His game will translate."
Terry is undersized—yet another reason for the Young and Curry comps—and that could get him exposed in certain defensive matchups. But teams aren't targeting Terry for his stopping skills. They'll be searching for that sweet outside shot, which could carry him to at least a spark-plug reserve role.
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova
Bey's sophomore season brought about one statistical improvement after another. Two spikes are central to this discussion.
He played five fewer games than in 2018-19 and still splashed 30 more triples. A year ago, he wasn't taking four three-pointers per game (3.6). In 2019-20, he nearly nudged that number to six (5.6). That kind of volume increase can sometimes tank a player's percentage, but it was the opposite with Bey. After shooting a solid 37.4 percent from three as a freshman, he had an elite 45.1 percent splash rate as a sophomore.
"Bey is the prototypical wing for the modern NBA," NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock wrote. "He shot 45.1 percent from three-point range last season and was the Wildcats' best defender, guarding 1 through 4. He has the length, ability and agility to guard smaller, quicker guards and keep them from turning the corner."
Bey doesn't have the highest ceiling among the 2020 draft prospects, but he quietly possesses one of the sturdiest floors. His three-and-D skills look NBA-ready, and the fact he's a 21-year-old who could capably handle a rotation role next season means he may hold some level of appeal to all 30 teams.