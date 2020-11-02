NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock and Top Shooters in Prospect Class

0 of 4

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The next NBA team that doesn't need more three-point shooters will be the first.

The league isn't moving away from the increasingly popular pace-and-space style, which both traditional and analytical minds can appreciate. The more shooters on the floor, the better spaced an offense will be. Plus, elementary mathematics can attest that three points are, in fact, more than two.

All of this is great news for the top marskmen in this draft, which we'll spotlight after updating our mock first round.