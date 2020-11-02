NFL Evaluator: Odell Beckham Jr. Isn't a No. 1; 'Eclipsed' by Lots of Young WRs

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. When he returns in 2021, some talent evaluators will no longer see him as a No. 1 receiver.

"I don't view him as a No. 1," one evaluator told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I view him as a good two. Injuries have taken a toll on him. I think he's a guy that needs to be in a complementary role. When I think of the ones, regardless of what the scheme is, they make it right. A lot of good, young receivers have eclipsed him."

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler but hasn't received the honor since the 2016 season. By the time he gets back on the field next season, he will have missed 25 games in the last four years.

His only full season over that span was a disappointing 2019 that saw him record 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. He was on pace for an even worse performance in 2020, well on his way to his first full season below the 1,000-yard mark.

Instead, Beckham will spend the remainder of his season and the offseason rehabbing his second significant leg injury since 2017. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that it's possible he has played his last game in Cleveland.

The Browns are expected to explore trading Beckham this offseason even though $12.8 million of his 2021 salary is now guaranteed because of injury. Cleveland does not owe him any guaranteed money beyond next season.

It's likely a team would be able to buy low on Beckham, considering the Browns gave up Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler and first- and third-round picks for him and Olivier Vernon in 2019. At best, he could garner a Day 2 pick and maybe another conditional selection after his ACL tear.