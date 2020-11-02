Reigns Talks Undertaker; Mysterio on Aalyah-Murphy Kiss; Hardy Hypes AEW PPV

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Reigns, Taker Bond Over Tattoos

Growing up around the wrestling business, Roman Reigns had plenty of experience being around the Undertaker. Once he entered the locker room as a member of the WWE roster, the two quickly bonded over their love of tattoos.

"I saw him, I believe we were in Washington D.C., I had literally just gotten this sleeve [tattoo] done. We were just talking about tattoos for a little while. It was an easy conversation, ice breaker, to talk to Mark, to the Undertaker and kind of just communicate and socialize as peers," Reigns said.

Taker and Reigns both have several tattoos across their body, with their unique art helping them stand out as characters in the ring.

The video posted shows several WWE stars talking about their first bonding experience with the Deadman, who will celebrate 30 years in the wrestling business at this year's Survivor Series.

Mysterio Talks Aalyah-Murphy Relationship

The oft-teased romance between Aalyah and Murphy reached the next level on Friday's SmackDown, with the two sharing a kiss after a run-in between Murphy and the Mysterio family. In an appearance on Talking Smack, Rey Mysterio discussed his relationship with his daughter and his struggles to accept her bond with Murphy.

"I have to get to the bottom of this situation. I am not sure if she's being manipulative or if she truly has feelings for Murphy. I have to understand exactly where all this began and how," Mysterio said. "I'm still bumping heads with my wife, who has been understanding but I am being the man of the house."

The whole relationship storyline has been overwhelmingly cringey, given the age gap between Murphy (32) and Aalyah (19). While they are actors playing a part, the dynamic has understandably made some fans uncomfortable.

People within WWE apparently feel differently, so it appears this storyline will be full steam ahead for the foreseeable future.

Matt Hardy Hypes "Elite Deletion" vs. Sammy Guevara

The monthslong feud between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara will get a proper close Saturday at Full Gear in an "Elite Deletion" match.

While there have not been many hints about what to expect, Hardy gave a preview on social media over the weekend:

Let's hope this match allows a proper ending to the feud and erases the memory of the scary fall Hardy took in their match at All Out.