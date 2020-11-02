    DK Metcalf: Russell Wilson's MVP Campaign Back on Track After Seahawks Top 49ers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, celebrates with wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, after Metcalf scored a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Russell Wilson's biggest fan was back to lead the MVP campaign again Sunday.

    "The 'Russ for MVP' train is back on the tracks," Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf told reporters following Sunday's 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers. "Let's go."

    Wilson threw for 261 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Metcalf tallied 12 catches for 161 yards and two scores.

    The wide receiver has also been leading the MVP charge since September:

    ESPN's Brady Henderson explained Metcalf has been ending his postgame press conferences by saying "Russ for MVP" but was not available to the media following last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson threw three picks in that game and was not his typical self.

    According to Henderson, Wilson is an impressive 32-8 during the week following a regular-season loss. The .800 winning percentage is the best for a quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

    The Seahawks are 6-1 following yet another bounce-back win, and they may just have the league MVP spearheading their Super Bowl run.

