Javon Wims Fighting C.J. Gardner-Johnson 'Not How We Roll,' Says Bears' Nagy

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss versus the New Orleans Saints for throwing several punches at New Orleans defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

After the game, Chicago head coach Matt Nagy told reporters the behavior was "completely unacceptable."

"One of Javon's strengths is his character and who he is as a person," he added. "He has since apologized. ... That's not how we roll here. We'll be talking to him."

It's possible that Wims might have been responding to a previous moment in the game, when Gardner-Johnson was shown on replay jawing with Bears receiver Anthony Miller and poking him in the face. Regardless, Nagy called out Wims after the game.

"I am really, really bothered, by that third-quarter incident," he told reporters. "It bothers me. I'm proud of the guys that played hard. The guys that were selfless."

Baltimore Ravens wideout Dez Bryant also weighed in on the incident via Twitter:

On the other sideline, Saints head coach Sean Payton was happy that his team didn't disproportionately react to the fight.

"We just had to be smart and not allow that to ... have a part in the conclusion of the game and who wins or loses," he told reporters. "That just takes discipline and we've got to continue to work on that, and fortunately it didn't impact any of our players."

It seems likely that Wims will be facing a fine from the league office, with the possibility of a suspension as well.