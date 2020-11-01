Steelers' Mike Tomlin Passes Tony Dungy for Most Wins by Black HC in NFL History

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers helped head coach Mike Tomlin make history with Sunday's 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Tomlin now has 140 victories in the regular season, moving him ahead of Tony Dungy for the most by a Black coach in NFL history.

Dungy retired with a 139-69 record over 13 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. He had a hand in Tomlin getting his first NFL gig. Tomlin joined Tampa Bay's staff as the defensive backs coach in 2001, Dungy's final year in charge.

Tomlin spent five seasons with the Bucs before taking over as defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. The Steelers hired him in 2007, and the 48-year-old has proved to be one of the NFL's best coaches.

The Steelers won a Super Bowl in 2008 and were AFC champions in 2010. They've yet to have a losing season under Tomlin's watch.