Baker Mayfield Says Browns Locker Room Is 'Pissed Off' with 5-3 Record

The Cleveland Browns have not made the playoffs since the 2002 season and would figure to be happy with a 5-3 record.

Apparently not.

"It should be a lot better," quarterback Baker Mayfield said of the record following Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. "We believe that, and that's why our locker room's pissed off."

Mayfield will surely shoulder plenty of the blame for the latest loss.

He was 12-of-25 for 122 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions and failed to generate much momentum in difficult conditions.

"The wind got a hold of a couple of [throws]," Mayfield said. "We talked about the conditions weren't going to be an excuse, and [the Raiders] were going to have to deal with them, too. They executed what we were trying to do—just take care of the ball and move the ball down the field, find the completions and find a way to win."

It was a disappointing showing for Mayfield coming off an excellent game the last time out against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He threw for 297 yards, five touchdowns and one pick in a dramatic 37-34 victory over Cleveland's AFC North rival and found Donovan Peoples-Jones for the winning score with 11 seconds remaining.

It was the best performance of the season for a quarterback who has struggled to establish much consistency in his career. Fittingly, he struggled the next time out, underscoring those consistency issues for the Oklahoma product who threw for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions last year.

The Browns hold the final AFC playoff spot but are just ahead of the 4-3 Raiders and will not have the potential tiebreaker following Sunday's head-to-head loss.