    Christian McCaffrey Activated off IR, Will Return from Ankle Injury vs. Chiefs

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2020

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers are eager to get Christian McCaffrey back on the field after he has missed four games with a high ankle sprain. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has officially been activated off injured reserve and will return from his ankle injury Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

    "I would anticipate him playing," head coach Matt Rhule told reporters. 

    The running back suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2, an injury that put him on injured reserve and caused him to miss the next six games. He returned to the practice field in Week 8 but remained inactive for the Thursday night battle against the Atlanta Falcons.

    "I think he was excited and exhilarated to be out there today, to be out there with his teammates, to have a chance to practice," head coach Matt Rhule said on Oct. 30. "I know he wants to play, but I also know he's a process guy and understands that we can't shortcut the process."

    Mike Davis filled in admirably at running back—both as a runner and receiver—and has earned a significant role whenever McCaffrey has been forced to miss time.

    "I want to see Mike Davis continue to play and continue to play at a high level. So there will be a football part to that where we have two guys we know we can win with," Rhule said. "But at the same time, there'd have to be a conversation with the medical people."

    McCaffrey should prove an instant lift to a Panthers team that has dropped its last three games.   

