NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Ben Simmons, NBA Draft, More

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Let’s start with some early predictions for the NBA draft as Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer provided some new information on the pursuit of the new prospects. In his recent mock draft, he suggested that the Chicago Bulls are looking for a new point guard despite what their current depth chart looks like.

According to O’Connor, "League sources say the Bulls are likely targeting a lead playmaker in the draft, which is why last week’s mock had them taking Killian Hayes. But LaMelo is the most talented passer in this class and is a tempting pick, although one that would immediately raise questions about Zach LaVine and Coby White’s futures in Chicago."

Hayes would make for an intriguing addition to the Bulls’ backcourt and this could potentially signal some kind of trade because the team is already loaded with talented guards. Similarly, O’Connor reported that Detroit could have its eyes on a new floor general in Tyler Haliburton.

"The Pistons have interest in playmakers in this year’s class, according to multiple league sources, and they’ll have plenty of choices. Haliburton has been tied to Detroit, and he’d bring a veteran-style presence to the team."

The Iowa State point guard is projected to be one of the most versatile options at the position in this year’s draft. He could bolter the Piston’s roster as speculation about trades for Derrick Rose has been picking up steam.