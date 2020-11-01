NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Ben Simmons, NBA Draft, More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Ben Simmons, NBA Draft, MoreNovember 1, 2020
With the 2020-2021 NBA season approaching, news around this year’s draft and the accompanying free agency continues to heat up.
This isn’t exactly the exciting offseason that fans are used to there is still so much uncertainty around the start date of the upcoming season. The reportedly targeted opening night of Dec. 22 would force an unusually quick turnaround as the NBA draft will take place on Nov. 18. However, the league still hasn’t set a date for free agency to begin.
Nevertheless, there are some noteworthy stories ahead of the draft involving a potential new destination for Victor Oladipo, the discussion around the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers, and more.
Chicago and Detroit Are in Search of a New Playmaker
Let’s start with some early predictions for the NBA draft as Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer provided some new information on the pursuit of the new prospects. In his recent mock draft, he suggested that the Chicago Bulls are looking for a new point guard despite what their current depth chart looks like.
According to O’Connor, "League sources say the Bulls are likely targeting a lead playmaker in the draft, which is why last week’s mock had them taking Killian Hayes. But LaMelo is the most talented passer in this class and is a tempting pick, although one that would immediately raise questions about Zach LaVine and Coby White’s futures in Chicago."
Hayes would make for an intriguing addition to the Bulls’ backcourt and this could potentially signal some kind of trade because the team is already loaded with talented guards. Similarly, O’Connor reported that Detroit could have its eyes on a new floor general in Tyler Haliburton.
"The Pistons have interest in playmakers in this year’s class, according to multiple league sources, and they’ll have plenty of choices. Haliburton has been tied to Detroit, and he’d bring a veteran-style presence to the team."
The Iowa State point guard is projected to be one of the most versatile options at the position in this year’s draft. He could bolter the Piston’s roster as speculation about trades for Derrick Rose has been picking up steam.
Houston Is Uninterested in Trading James Harden for Ben Simmons
The Philadelphia 76ers are in an increasingly interesting position with the hire of Doc Rivers as head coach and Daryl Morey. Morey’s sudden exit from Houston has been a top story and he could revitalize Philly over the next few seasons. However, don’t expect the organization to try to move Ben Simmons to bring in James Harden.
On the Brian Windhorst podcast, Tim MacMahon reported, "I've already been told with a few expletives included by somebody with the Rockets: 'No, Daryl, James Harden for Ben Simmons is not happening. Don't ask.'”
It doesn’t appear that this is because Harden is seeking a trade as Windhorst asked."It's not up to the Rockets, is it?" Still, MacMahon continued, "The answer is no on that" in response to the rumored trade.
It would seem that Houston’s plan is to continue to build around the former MVP for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, a possible reunion with Chris Paul is one of many rumors surrounding Philadelphia now that Rivers and Morey are onboard.
Milwaukee Bucks Show Interest in Pacers’ Victor Oladipo
Milwaukee’s early exit from the playoffs this year put a damper on an otherwise strong season and raised questions about the future of the organization. Its biggest star and the reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has one year left on his contract, which means the pressure is on to revamp the team and entice him to resign next offseason.
According to The Ringer's Kevin O’Connor, the Bucks are pursuing a trade with the Pacers for Victor Oladipo. "League sources say the Pacers have talked with the Bucks about a trade involving Oladipo, though at this point it seems unlikely. Oladipo could be acquired for the right price if the Sixers wanted to bet on a return to his pre-injury form."
The 28-year-old missed most of the 2019-2020 season after he suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon. Nevertheless, Oladipo is hoping to follow up two impressive showings in the years prior and earn a max contract. He could conceivably help to turn Milwaukee around if this deal pans out.