Trevor Lawrence Won't Play for Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Says Dabo Swinney

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Clemson will have to play at least two games without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence following his positive COVID-19 test.

Head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters after the Tigers' 34-28 win over Boston College that Lawrence won't play next week against Notre Dame.

Lawrence announced Thursday he was experiencing "relatively mild symptoms" after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Under ACC protocols for this season, any player must isolate "for at least 10 days from the detection of symptoms or the return of the positive test result."

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lawrence's test was taken on Wednesday and Nov. 7 would be the first date he is eligible to play.

Clemson plays fourth-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend on Nov. 7.

With Lawrence unavailable for the game, Clemson will once again rely on true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei to lead the offense. The 19-year-old made his first career start on Saturday against Boston College. He threw for 342 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in the Tigers' 34-28 comeback win.

Clemson (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll.