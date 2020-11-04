AEW Full Gear: Full Preview of Biggest Feuds on the Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear airs live on Saturday and features many intriguing matches in the company's first pay-per-view since All Out in September.

Expectations are high for the "I Quit" match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the AEW world championship, the highly anticipated world tag team title bout featuring FTR against the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page in the No. 1 contender's tournament final.

Here's the breakdown of the biggest feuds at Full Gear.

Where and How to Watch

Full Gear is Saturday, Nov. 7.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy In at 7 p.m.

Announced matches (subject to change and additions)

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston ("I Quit" match for the world championship)

• FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks (world tag team championship)

• Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin (TNT championship)

• Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose (women's world championship)

• Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page (No. 1 contender's tournament final)

• Chris Jericho vs. MJF

• Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Elite Deletion match)

• Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston ("I Quit" match for the world championship)

Jon Moxley defends his AEW world championship for the ninth time against Eddie Kingston in an "I Quit" match.

Moxley already defeated Kingston once in a title match a few weeks ago on Dynamite when the champion choked out his opponent. However, Kingston wasn't pinned or submitted. After Moxley defeated Lance Archer in another championship defense a few weeks later, Kingston confronted the beaten up titleholder.

"This son of a b---h sold out to go to the land of sports entertainers," Kingston told the crowd while referring to Moxley. "You told me the inmates were going to run the asylum and then you left me behind. You left us and met your beautiful wife. You know what I had? I had pro wrestling, the only thing I ever loved, screw me over and over again while you were making millions of dollars for an entertainer."

The next week, Moxley issued a challenge.

"When Eddie Kingston signed a contract with AEW, no one was happier about it than me because no one understands better where he comes from and what he's been through the past 18 years," Moxley said. "I loved Eddie Kingston, but I don't know this guy now. This bitter, miserable, whiney guy who thinks the world owes him something and thinks that I owe him something.

"You didn't tap in our first match because you were too busy blowing snot bubbles and going unconscious, so I'm going to make this real simple. I'm going to end this. At Full Gear, you're going to say 'I quit.' I'm going to beat and torture you until I get my friend back or I end you. For once, when things don't go your way, you'll have no one to blame but yourself."

This should be a deeply personal match that will almost certainly get extreme.

FTR vs. Young Bucks (world tag team championship)

The rivalry between these two teams goes back years to when FTR and the Young Bucks had a heated argument on social media about who the best tag team in the world was at the time. Now at Full Gear, they'll finally go head to head.

Since winning the world tag team title at All Out, FTR has defended it three times on Dynamite against SCU, Hybrid2 and Best Friends. Last month, the Young Bucks won a four-way tag match to become the No. 1 contenders to FTR's belts.

Both teams have continued to trade barbs since FTR joined AEW last May, only coming to blows a few weeks ago when FTR attacked the Young Bucks and hurt Matt Jackson's knee. Despite the injury, the duo announced that if they don't win the titles at Full Gear, they'll never challenge for it again.

Let's see if the match can live up to years of hype.

Cody vs. Darby Allin (TNT championship)

Since returning from a near two-month layoff last month, Cody defeated Mr. Brodie Lee in a gruesome Dog Collar match to regain the TNT championship and successfully defended his title twice against Orange Cassidy.

Now, he takes on Darby Allin, with whom he has history. The two competitors fought to a time-limit draw at last year's Fyter Fest, the AEW debut of Allin. Since then, Cody has defeated Allin twice this year. However, Full Gear will be the first time that they fight for gold.

Could this be the biggest win of Allin's career if he pulls out his first victory over Cody?

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (women's world championship)

Similar to Cody and Allin, Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose also have history.

At Double or Nothing last May, Shida defeated Rose to become the new women's world champion in what was arguably the best women's match in AEW's short history. They'll run it back at Full Gear after Shida successfully defended her title against Penelope Ford, Thunder Rosa and Big Swole over the last few months. Meanwhile, Rose has won six straight singles matches since dropping her belt.

Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page (No. 1 contender's tournament final)

AEW

There isn't a match on the card more personal than this one.

Once tag team champions, Kenny Omega and Adam Page lost their titles to FTR at All Out. Following the match, a furious Omega walked out of the arena, leaving his former partner in the middle of the ring. The Young Bucks, trying to calm their Elite stablemate down, tried talking to the Best Bout Machine. However, Omega would have none of it and drove away.

In an interview with Jim Ross, Omega confirmed that his days teaming with Page were behind him.

"If Adam hopes to have a rematch or keep our team alive, I feel like he better make other plans," Omega said. "I've got my own dreams and things that I'm destined to do here. I gave a year of my life to the team, to Adam and to tag team wrestling. I think it's time I go back to singles action and give everyone a piece of what they were hoping to see since Day One."

Since returning to the singles division, Omega has adopted a brash arrogance. All too familiar with success in singles tournaments throughout his decorated career, Omega continued that run by defeating Sonny Kiss in 26 seconds in the first round of the No. 1 contender's tournament. He then went on to defeat Pentagon Jr. in the semifinals to book his spot at Full Gear.

Meanwhile, Page defeated Colt Cabana and Wardlow to set up a highly anticipated match against his former teammate in the tournament's final.

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Two of the biggest personalities at AEW clash on Saturday and there could be major ramifications.

MJF, who has asked for weeks now if he could join the Inner Circle in an attempt to dominate the television ratings alongside Chris Jericho, will have to beat the Demo-God at Full Gear to prove his worth and officially join the stable.

This opportunity comes much to the chagrin of the other Inner Circle members who want nothing to do with MJF.

If the match between Jericho and MJF is as entertaining as their "steak dinner" we're in for a treat.

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Elite Deletion match)

These two rivals settle their differences once and for all in a cinematic "Elite Deletion match," which will take place at the Matt Hardy compound. For those unfamiliar with previous matches that Hardy hosted there throughout his career, just know you're in for a treat.

Hardy and Guevara feuded the last five months, having already competed in three previous matches against each other. However, a Hardy concussion at All Out last September spoiled what could've been a terrific Broken Rules match. Both competitors look to steal the show at Full Gear this time around.

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

The Buy In pre-show features Orange Cassidy taking on John Silver of the Dark Order. Silver interfered in both of Cassidy's TNT championship matches against Cody in recent weeks, so a match between the two of them was announced to kick off the Full Gear card.