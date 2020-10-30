Reports: Tyler Bey, Udoka Azubuike Set Vertical Leap Records at 2020 NBA Combine

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

The next wave of NBA players will enter the league with some serious bounce if the combine is any indication.

Two separate vertical records were set Friday as the virtual combine continued, with Kansas center Udoka Azubuike and Colorado forward Tyler Bey both setting a new bar for their positions.

Azubuike, who had an astounding 7'7¼-inch wingspan, reached 37 inches on his standing vertical leap. Bey, meanwhile, showed off a 43½-inch max vertical.

The Kansas product wasn't listed in the latest big board from B/R's Jonathan Wasserman but is considered the 50th-best prospect by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. The latest measurements of the 21-year-old from Nigeria may vault him a bit higher on draft night Nov. 18.

During his final year with the Jayhawks, Azubuike set career highs with a 74.8 field-goal percentage and averages of 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. His biggest weakness was unquestionably his 44.1 percent free-throw shooting.

It was a notable improvement from when he first entered college basketball and shot 37.9 percent from the line, but it may be a red flag moving forward.

Bey clocks in at No. 31 on Wasserman's big board and has plenty of potential for teams to consider:

"Defensive IQ and versatility will help Bey earn first-round looks, and he'll outproduce his draft slot if he continues to build on his flashes of touch. It's tough to picture much of a scoring threat, but there is appealing role-player potential tied to his finishing, rebounding, defense and a workable jump shot that appears improvable."

In his final season with Colorado, the Las Vegas native produced 13.8 points and nine rebounds per game while shooting 41.9 percent from behind the arc.