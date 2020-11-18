WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18November 19, 2020
NXT's title scene is constantly evolving, and the November 18 edition promised major twists. From a massive main event to the return of Finn Balor, anything could happen.
Rhea Ripley lost her NXT Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36. Since then, she has struggled to remain in the title scene. Putting everything behind her, she finally challenged Io Shirai in an attempt to regain the gold.
The Prince finally returned to NXT. The NXT champion has been out for months because of injuries suffered in a grueling war with Kyle O'Reilly. It was unclear whether he would defend his championship or have to relinquish it because of his injuries.
Johnny Gargano will never live down his embarrassing loss to Leon Ruff, a match he demanded as his quick, easy victory only to lose the NXT North American Championship. Refocused, he wanted his rematch.
Two future title contenders teamed together as Toni Storm and Ember Moon were set to fight Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Cameron Grimes also got another chance to get over his fear of Dexter Lumis by fighting him in a blindfold match.
This edition of the black-and-gold brand felt as big as NXT has gone in months. Champions returned, and top contenders looked to build momentum to future opportunities.
NXT North American Champion: Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
Johnny Gargano angrily interrupted a recap of Leon Ruff's shocking victory last week to capture the NXT North American Championship. The Rebel Heart went after Ruff from the outset, viciously attacking the newcomer to NXT.
Damian Priest walked out to distracted Gargano, but Ruff almost stole a victory with a roll up. However, the former NXT North American champion would not be tricked twice. He hit the Final Beat to nearly take the win.
The Archer on Infamy dragged the current champion out of the ring and hit him in the face to cause a disqualification, making sure Ruff remained champ.
William Regal called out Priest backstage for ruining the title match. Ruff got involved and slapped Priest for making him into a joke.
Result
Ruff def. Gargano by disqualification to retain the NXT North American Championship.
Grade
B
Analysis
Ruff looked solid in this short but fun battle for the NXT North American Championship. He got to show off more offense, challenging The Rebel Heart more than their first outing. The DQ finish was smart to protect Gargano while keeping the title on Ruff.
Priest has gained ground as a babyface by protecting Ruff, but it would not be out of character for him to try and take advantage of the underdog champion. This story has certainly become more interested in recent weeks.
Blindfold: Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis
Cameron Grimes struggled with the blindfold and took out the referee, thinking he had Dexter Lumis. The Technical Savage took off his blindfold with the referee out, but it didn't take long for The Tortured Artist to do the same. The two fought around the ring with eyes clear.
Instead of continuing the fight, Grimes bailed, running out of the arena.
Result
Grimes vs. Lumis goes to a no contest.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was far more of a segment than a match. The initial silliness with Grimes did not last long before the referee was down, and the two were out of the match. Still, The Technical Savage is a funny persona, and this luckily did not last long enough to get uncomfortable.
Lumis vs. Grimes has build into a physical feud. The two just need to take this to a high level. Hopefully, the next stipulation allows them both to go all out.
Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter
Shotzi Blackheart challenged Candice LeRae to bring an army to fight her in WarGames on December 6.
The Poison Pixie was unfazed as she stepped into the ring alongside her new friend Indi Hartwell. The heels dominated Kacy Catanzaro early, but Kayden Carter got the hot tag to start shifting the tide.
LeRae managed to stave off the fast-paced offense and ground Carter. Hartwell took out Catanzaro outside to set up The Poison Pixie to take the victory with the Wicked Stepsister.
Result
LeRae and Hartwell def. Carter and Catanzaro by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
This match was surprisingly flat. LeRae dominated so soundly that it never felt like Catanzaro and Carter had any chance. It was not an exciting squash match despite the talent involved and did not show off Hartwell yet.
The big announcement in this was that WarGames is official, and we're likely getting two big matches in WarGames. Team Blackheart vs. Team LeRae should be great and help establish plenty of top female talent on the black-and-gold brand.