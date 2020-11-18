WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 18

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

NXT's title scene is constantly evolving, and the November 18 edition promised major twists. From a massive main event to the return of Finn Balor, anything could happen.

Rhea Ripley lost her NXT Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36. Since then, she has struggled to remain in the title scene. Putting everything behind her, she finally challenged Io Shirai in an attempt to regain the gold.

The Prince finally returned to NXT. The NXT champion has been out for months because of injuries suffered in a grueling war with Kyle O'Reilly. It was unclear whether he would defend his championship or have to relinquish it because of his injuries.

Johnny Gargano will never live down his embarrassing loss to Leon Ruff, a match he demanded as his quick, easy victory only to lose the NXT North American Championship. Refocused, he wanted his rematch.

Two future title contenders teamed together as Toni Storm and Ember Moon were set to fight Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Cameron Grimes also got another chance to get over his fear of Dexter Lumis by fighting him in a blindfold match.

This edition of the black-and-gold brand felt as big as NXT has gone in months. Champions returned, and top contenders looked to build momentum to future opportunities.