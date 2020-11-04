WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 4

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 4November 5, 2020
WWE NXT moved into November with a new focus, establishing new rivalries. This show pit several wrestlers against each other for the very first time while others renewed rivalries with fresh perspectives.
Tommaso Ciampa has been through an evolution since he lost the NXT Championship, wanting to remove those who are making NXT worse with their complaining. Velveteen Dream embodies much of what The Blackheart hates, and he was about to face Ciampa's wrath.
Ember Moon returned to the black-and-gold brand with a mission, but Dakota Kai forced her into a detour. The Captain of Team Kick does not want to stand aside while The War Goddess takes her spotlight.
Two other women ready to compete for the NXT Women's Championship clashes in what could be seen as a No. 1 contender match. Toni Storm wanted to show she has changed in her time off, fighting NXT's resident upstart Shotzi Blackheart.
After a terrifying run through The Haunted House of Terror, Cameron Grimes tried to refocus on traditional wrestling, but he found himself face to face with Kushida. The Japanese Superstar has been on a roll and willing to do some damage with his devastating Hoverboard Lock to continue rising up the ranks.
NXT has needed a fresh perspective for a while, and this week felt like a necessary refresh on paper. It was all down to execution.
Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai
Ember Moon came in confident, maybe even cocky. Dakota Kai took advantage as she slipped out of The War Goddess' grip. The Captain of Team Kick dodged Moon's suicide dive, sending her hard into the barricade to shift the balance.
Kai kicked Moon into the mat again and again, but The War Goddess goaded her into a technical fight where Moon managed to trap her in a LaBell Lock. Moon fought to the top rope where Raquel Gonzalez distracted her, allowing Kai to hit a hanging GTK for the win.
Afterward, The Captain of Team Kick told the camera as well as a hurting Moon that she was not the same woman she was when The War Goddess last met Kai.
Result
Kai def. Moon by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun technical match to start the show, once the two women got moving. At first, there was clearly some discomfort as the two got familiar with each other. Once the two were locked in, they flied around the ring and smoothly grappled to the mat.
Kai winning was a surprise but a welcome one. It sets up the rivalry better, given that Moon needs back-up to contend with Gonzalez at ringside. This also keeps The Captain of Team Kick near the top of the women's division despite her loss to Io Shirai.
Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida
Cameron Grimes was interviewed backstage and ran off after he thought he saw a zombie referee.
Kushida went after the arm of The Technical Savage early, who fought back with boots to the Japanese Superstar. Grimes got more into the fight as it progressed, feeding off the physicality from Kushida.
The Technical Savage went all out, giving him a true fight. However, the action got too intense for the referee, who took a bad bump. Zombie referee stepped in to take the spot, just as Kushida caught Grimes in the Hoverboard Lock for a tap out.
Result
Kushida def. Grimes by submission.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This may have been the best performance Grimes has had since he debuted in NXT. He went all out and pushed Kushida to remain physical. The pace was fast while the contest never felt as long as it was. The main issue was the overbooked ending.
Kushida has been on a roll and should have been able to defeat Grimes clean. Instead, Grimes got a false pinfall on him in the contest with the referee down that muddied the result. In the end, the right man still won though.
Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Ever-Rise
Io Shirai called out Rhea Ripley, telling The Nightmare she did not fear anything.
Ever-Rise capitalized on the opportunity to isolate Drake Maverick as long as possible. Matt Martel taunted Maverick while Chase Parker made sure that he could not take in Killian Dain.
As the match progressed, Pat McAfee arrived with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The quartet stomped to the ring to lay out everyone to cause a no contest. They celebrated with a camera in the ring, looking over the carnage.
McAfee cut a promo, paying tribute to Undisputed Era as they passed the torch to The Kings of NXT. Dunne explained that he still had not forgiven Roderick Strong for turning against him and joining UE. Lorcan and Burch were done with Undisputed Era getting all the opportunities they deserved.
Dain tried to get some revenge on the group as they walked out, but the men badly injured The Beast of Belfast and even smacked him with their car door.
Result
Maverick and Dain vs. Ever-Rise goes to a no contest.
Grade
C+
Analysis
McAfee is a good promo and ridiculously over the top in a good way, and the explanation here was great for The Kings of NXT to turn against Undisputed Era. The amplified and piped-in boos were too much though, taking away from the moment as it was hard to hear what was being said.
This was what it needed to be in the end. The Kings of Wrestling have immediate rivals in Maverick and Dain while Undisputed Era remain out of action. McAfee and his crew established their understandable grudge against the entire group. The WarGames match to come should be phenomenal.