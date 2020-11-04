WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 4

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT moved into November with a new focus, establishing new rivalries. This show pit several wrestlers against each other for the very first time while others renewed rivalries with fresh perspectives.

Tommaso Ciampa has been through an evolution since he lost the NXT Championship, wanting to remove those who are making NXT worse with their complaining. Velveteen Dream embodies much of what The Blackheart hates, and he was about to face Ciampa's wrath.

Ember Moon returned to the black-and-gold brand with a mission, but Dakota Kai forced her into a detour. The Captain of Team Kick does not want to stand aside while The War Goddess takes her spotlight.

Two other women ready to compete for the NXT Women's Championship clashes in what could be seen as a No. 1 contender match. Toni Storm wanted to show she has changed in her time off, fighting NXT's resident upstart Shotzi Blackheart.

After a terrifying run through The Haunted House of Terror, Cameron Grimes tried to refocus on traditional wrestling, but he found himself face to face with Kushida. The Japanese Superstar has been on a roll and willing to do some damage with his devastating Hoverboard Lock to continue rising up the ranks.

NXT has needed a fresh perspective for a while, and this week felt like a necessary refresh on paper. It was all down to execution.