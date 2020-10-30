Former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie Says There's 'Zero' Chance He Works in NBA Again

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Sam Hinkie, who served as the Philadelphia 76ers' general manager from 2013 through 2016, told ESPN's Pablo Torre on the ESPN Daily podcast (h/t RealGM) that he has zero interest in returning to his former team or the NBA.

"Oh, zero. Zero," Hinkie said when asked about a return to Philadelphia. "I've turned that chapter for sure. That part of my life. I very much like what I'm doing now. I like surrounding myself with people who think in sort of the timeframes I do, which is often longer. That are quite comfortable with long feedback loops. That want to do the kinds of things I do, which is bet on young people and watch them flourish."

When asked whether he would consider an NBA comeback, Hinkie replied, "Zero. Zero. The same."

Per RealGM, Hinkie now oversees Eighty-Seven Capital, a venture capital firm.

Hinkie tore down the 76ers, who tanked during the mid-2010s and won just 47 games from 2013-14 through 2015-16. The phrase "trust the process" became intertwined with the team's efforts during this time.

Ultimately, Hinkie did build the team back up by stockpiling draft assets, and the team eventually found itself with a core of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to build around.

The Simmons-Embiid era has not resulted in an NBA title, but Philadelphia has made the playoffs in three straight years, including a pair of Eastern Conference semifinal appearances.

Hinkie did not oversee the fruits of his labor while an active member of the 76er organization, however, as he resigned in a public letter to the team's ownership group on April 6, 2016.

The 76ers are now reportedly looking to shake up their front office by hiring former Houston Rockets president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to the same position in Philadelphia, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hinkie told Torre that he's a fan of the hire, per RealGM:

"I was stoked. I'm stoked now. I think it's great news. He's not a good hire. He's a great hire. It's a really big move for the franchise. For a franchise I care a lot about. With a bunch of people I care a lot about. I just think it portends really great things for the future, for the Sixers. Which remains meaningful to me. So I'm stoked."

The 76ers are looking to bounce back from a season in which they finished sixth in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Boston Celtics in a first-round playoff sweep.