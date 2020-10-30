Full Schedule for CFP, All 37 Bowl Matchups with Dates, Times, TV Info Revealed

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced FBS administrators to make a number of alterations for the 2020 college football season, but fans can count on plenty of bowl games this winter.

Officials released the full bowl schedule, which features 37 games including the College Football Playoff.

The postseason gets underway Dec. 19 with the Frisco Bowl and concludes Jan. 11 with the CFP National Championship:

