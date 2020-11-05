Wild AEW Full Gear 2020 Predictions That Would Stun Fans

Wild AEW Full Gear 2020 Predictions That Would Stun FansNovember 5, 2020
AEW Full Gear 2020 has potential to completely change the landscape of All Elite Wrestling. Saturday's card includes some of the biggest matches the brand could possibly put together.
The Young Bucks will face FTR in a long-awaited dream match. Jon Moxley will go all out in a brutal I Quit fight with Eddie Kingston. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page will finally face off one-on-one with a world title opportunity on the line.
MJF will finally get a chance to join The Inner Circle but only by defeating the group's leader, Chris Jericho. Darby Allin will again attempt to defeat Cody Rhodes. Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose will continue their rivalry for gold.
That's only a part of a card that makes this one of the company's biggest shows in a long time. Each of these matches sets up unpredictable possibilities that could shock fans watching worldwide.
There are a few key results that could make a lasting impact. AEW has long remained fixed on certain champions and stories, but the right push could ensure everyone is talking when this night ends.
Darby Allin Finally Defeats Cody Rhodes to Become TNT Champion
Darby Allin was the first man to catch Cody Rhodes off his game. The skateboarding daredevil fought The American Nightmare to a draw at Fyter Fest in 2019. Since then, though, Cody has adapted to Allin better than the younger star has been able to manage.
Cody holds a 2-0-1 record against his rival to date. That is not a massive lead over the 27-year-old, but it is a big deal for a young talent who has only five total losses on his singles record for 2020. The American Nightmare is the hurdle he cannot overcome.
Fans are not looking to see Cody and Allin against each other at Full Gear 2020 with the same result. No matter how popular The American Nightmare may be, he cannot continue to gain support while dominating some of AEW's brightest stars.
It would make perfect sense for Allin to finally catch Cody on Saturday. The two-time TNT champion has never needed gold to thrive in AEW, but his challenger is in desperate need of a title that establishes him beyond his crazy antics.
This would surprise fans given Cody just won back the TNT Championship, but he is also the perfect man to drop it to Allin. He helped introduce the skateboarder to the AEW audience, and he can help him take the next step to superstardom by doing the honors at Full Gear.
The Young Bucks Lose, Never Again Challenge for AEW Tag Team Championships
The Young Bucks vs. FTR is a tag team match that has been years in the making. Arguably the two best tandems in the world, they were at the top of the tag team mountain in separate companies for a long time.
The time has come for their big match. Especially after Matt and Nick Jackson said they would never compete for the tag team titles again if they lost, it seems likely the Bucks will do what Cody could not and make the most of their one opportunity.
It would be more interesting if The Young Bucks lost, though. Matt and Nick are on the edge, ready to break, but a victory would save them from going off the deep end. If they and Kenny Omega lose in their opportunities at gold, The Elite would fully embrace a heel attitude.
The Bucks can still eventually earn another title shot after the consequences of the FTR match are felt for a while. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood may even goad their rivals into a second match after a while.
If Matt and Nick win, they suddenly have a monopoly on gold from the company that they help to run as executive vice presidents. That leads to a bad look for AEW, which is supposed to be doing things differently.
MJF Wins and Turns The Inner Circle Against Chris Jericho
MJF and Chris Jericho have danced around each other for months in preparation for a big ego-filled battle. Full Gear is the right moment for them to fight. A heel vs. heel encounter is typically not a crowd-pleaser, but this has serious charisma behind it.
The rivalry is more of a farce than anything. No one expects MJF to join The Inner Circle, but there could be a huge twist in this story that might just get everyone talking.
Of the two men, MJF is far more the lasting heel. Jericho has wavered between roles throughout his career, and The Inner Circle has not been working as expected to date. The group has lacked major momentum, especially Santana and Ortiz.
If MJF won and joined the stable, he and Jericho could never coexist. However, it would be interesting if Proud and Powerful switched sides and helped MJF beat down Le Champion. This would turn the veteran, or at least force him to change his perspective going forward.
It would be a sort of passing of the torch. Jericho would hand off the top-heel baton to MJF while taking a fresh route going forward.
Since the former AEW world champion is not going to light up the tag team scene with Jake Hager and unlikely to fight Mike Tyson any time soon, this is the perfect opportunity to spice up both men's stories.
Eddie Kingston Makes Jon Moxley Say 'I Quit'
Jon Moxley has defeated everyone in his path. He dominated unstoppable wrestlers such as Brodie Lee, Brian Cage and Lance Archer, and he ended MJF's undefeated streak. No one has been able to take the AEW world champion down.
Eddie Kingston has not been booked like a true main event heel. In many respects, he has worked more like a manager to Penta El Zero M, Rex Fenix, and The Butcher and The Blade. However, this Moxley feud has developed naturally through his incredible promo skills.
While most companies have been afraid to commit to Kingston, AEW has embraced him. He is a dangerous man who can run his mouth with pure emotion. He is an old-guard wrestler in a new world. However, he is a similar performer to the current champion.
If Kingston loses, no one would blink an eye. He's a talented wrestler, but he's not seen as a true elite act. Many would expect Kenny Omega or "Hangman" Adam Page to be the one to dethrone Moxley. If Kingston won, though, it would cause quite a stir.
Even a short world title reign for the 38-year-old New Yorker would cause a buzz. AEW can promote an open-mic celebration for the new champion. He can parade around the gold. It would solidify his unique career.
Moxley is a tough man, and honestly saying the words "I quit" might be just the surprise twist his character needs. Where does he go after he has been forced to give up, even if Kingston would have certainly had help in forcing the outcome?