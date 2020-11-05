Wild AEW Full Gear 2020 Predictions That Would Stun Fans

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Full Gear 2020 has potential to completely change the landscape of All Elite Wrestling. Saturday's card includes some of the biggest matches the brand could possibly put together.

The Young Bucks will face FTR in a long-awaited dream match. Jon Moxley will go all out in a brutal I Quit fight with Eddie Kingston. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page will finally face off one-on-one with a world title opportunity on the line.

MJF will finally get a chance to join The Inner Circle but only by defeating the group's leader, Chris Jericho. Darby Allin will again attempt to defeat Cody Rhodes. Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose will continue their rivalry for gold.

That's only a part of a card that makes this one of the company's biggest shows in a long time. Each of these matches sets up unpredictable possibilities that could shock fans watching worldwide.

There are a few key results that could make a lasting impact. AEW has long remained fixed on certain champions and stories, but the right push could ensure everyone is talking when this night ends.