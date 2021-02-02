Nelson Cruz, Twins Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $13 Million Contract

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Nelson Cruz will play his 17th year in the majors with the Minnesota Twins after agreeing to a one-year, $13 million deal Tuesday, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

The 40-year-old continues to produce at a high level, hitting 16 home runs in 53 games for the Twins during the shortened 2020 season. He also hit .303 with a .397 on-base percentage and ranked eighth in the majors with a .992 OPS.

It earned him a spot on the All-MLB second team.

In 2019, he ranked fourth in MLB with a 1.031 OPS to go with a .311 average, 41 home runs, 108 RBI and a Silver Slugger award. He finished in the top 10 in MVP voting in each of his two seasons with Minnesota.

Cruz has been one of the top power hitters in baseball during his career, hitting at least 20 home runs in 11 straight seasons from 2009-19. With 417 career home runs, he ranks fourth among active players behind only Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Edwin Encarnacion.

Despite his age, he isn't looking to stop anytime soon.

"My body is in good shape, and I'm doing everything I can to keep it that way," he said in July, per Phil Miller of the Star-Tribune. "Why would I retire?"

It's enough to return to Minnesota for a third season as the squad tries to finally realize its potential.

The Twins won the AL Central in each of the past two years but didn't win a playoff game in either season. Retaining a difference-maker like Cruz can go a long way toward helping them go on a deep postseason run.

The veteran will remain a designated hitter with the team, but his offensive impact should be worth the cost for Minnesota.