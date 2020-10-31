3-Team NBA Trades Where Everybody Wins

1 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors Receive: Myles Turner, Charlotte Hornets' 2021 second-round pick (via Brooklyn)

Indiana Pacers Receive: Nicolas Batum (opt-in), No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, Golden State Warriors' 2020 second-round pick (via Dallas)

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Andrew Wiggins, No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, Indiana Pacers' 2020 second-round pick

I'm increasingly of the opinion that the Golden State Warriors should keep their No. 2 pick and use it to select James Wiseman. If they're not as convinced Wiseman is their best shot at landing a difference-making star (once he matures, of course) with their pile of assets this offseason, they should pivot to a deal like this one.

Myles Turner's stretch shooting and shot-blocking pair perfectly with Draymond Green up front, creating a five-out look absent the size compromise Golden State has had to make when using various iterations of the Death Lineup over the years. With Turner, the Warriors get all the spacing they need without sacrificing rim protection or length.

Offloading Andrew Wiggins' contact is also critical to a franchise guaranteed to pay a hefty tax bill for the next several years. The Warriors can be all-in and save some money.

Turner's departure won't sting the Pacers nearly as badly with the No. 3 overall pick in return. That selection could net Indy a playmaking guard in LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards or a prized center prospect in Wiseman, or it could create optionality with trade-down possibilities on draft night. Nicolas Batum's $27.1 million salary comes off the books after the 2020-21 season, and though he'll cost the Pacers $9.6 million in additional salary compared to what Turner would have made, the difference shouldn't push them into the luxury tax. The Pacers are tax-avoidance ninjas; they'll figure a way to duck below the line if things get tight after free agency.

Charlotte won't want any part of this exchange if it thinks it can snag Wiseman at No. 3. Nobody should rule out the possibility that the Hornets trade up to No. 1 if they believe Wiseman is the generational prospect they need.

This scenario splits the difference. Assuming the Minnesota Timberwolves don't intend to force a fit between centers Wiseman and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Hornets can slot in at No. 2 confidently. They'll get their man there. In addition, Charlotte dumps Batum's dead salary and replaces it with Wiggins', which is, at worst, comatose.

At 25, Wiggins makes more sense in the Hornets' timeline and will only cost them about $2 million more than Batum would have in 2020-21. With $31.6 million headed his way in 2021-22 and $33.6 million in 2022-23, Wiggins represents a longer-term investment. But remember, he's coming with the No. 2 pick that should net Wiseman for Charlotte, and he plays a position of desperate need.

It's difficult to argue Wiggins has been a positive value since he signed his max deal, but given Charlotte's specific roster holes, the possibility that he could improve in his mid-20s and the added bonus of improved draft position, the Hornets do very well here.