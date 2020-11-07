Matt Hardy Beats Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear 2020 in Elite Deletion Match

Credit: WWE.com

Matt Hardy defeated Sammy Guevara in the first-ever Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night.

Hardy powerbombed Guevara through a table and went for the pin, but Ortiz broke it up:

An all-out brawl ensued with Private Party, The Inner Circle and some Roman candles:

Even Gangrel and Shane Helms showed up:

Hardy later landed a Twist of Fate on Guevara before spearing him through tables:

He eventually ended Guevara's night with a chair shot to the back of the head before the pin.

The heated rivalry between the two men has raged for months, and much of the heat dates back to the August 5 episode of Dynamite when The Spanish God busted open his rival with a steel chair, which created a wound that required stitches.

Hardy and Guevara then went at it in a tables match three weeks later, which was won by Guevara. That led to a Broken Rules match at All Out in September.

That contest carried a significant stipulation, as Hardy said that if Guevara beat him at the pay-per-view, he would retire from professional wrestling. Hardy won the match, but it didn't come without a cost.

While battling on a scaffold in the concession area, the two men jumped off and landed on two tables. Hardy essentially missed the tables, though, and hit his head on the concrete floor.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The referee initially called off the match when Hardy could barely stand and appeared to have suffered a head injury, but then the contest was allowed to continue. The two men then climbed another scaffold, which Guevara fell from.

Hardy was declared the winner, but he announced afterward that he was not medically cleared and would be taking some time off from in-ring competition to focus on being a mentor to Private Party.

During that time, Hardy was found laid out in the backstage area, but it was unclear who did it. After Hardy announced a few weeks later that he had been cleared, Guevara revealed he was the attacker.

Guevara said he would continue to injure the veteran for as long as he decided to keep coming back, which gave Hardy even more incentive to challenge him to a rematch.

Rather than challenging The Spanish God to a traditional bout, though, he opted for an Elite Deletion match, which took place at the Hardy compound.

The match was reminiscent of some of the deletion matches Hardy had while with Impact Wrestling, and it was arguably among the best cinematic fights in a year that has been full of them.

It came as little surprise that Hardy won his own signature match, and now that he has beaten Guevara more definitively, it may finally mark the end of their feud.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).