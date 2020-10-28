Dodgers' Justin Turner Investigated by MLB for Breaching COVID-19 Protocols

Eric Gay/Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a critical statement of Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who came onto the field to celebrate with teammates despite testing positive for COVID-19.

"Following the Dodgers' victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others," MLB said in a statement Wednesday.

"While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply."

Major League Baseball was informed of Turner's positive test partway through the Dodgers' 3-1 Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field and told the team to remove him from the contest. Turner left during the eighth inning and stayed isolated until after the game, when he came onto the field and was later shown taking a picture with his teammates while not wearing a mask.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, was seated directly to Turner's right and was also not wearing a mask. People with preexisting conditions are considered to have a higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms.

