Clippers Rumors: Lakers' Rajon Rondo a Target in 2020 NBA Free Agency

The Los Angeles Clippers will be among the teams pursuing veteran point guard Rajon Rondo this offseason, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Oct. 15 that Rondo plans to decline his $2.7 million player option for 2020-21 and that the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers would be looking to bring him back.

The Clippers already have Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet under contract at the point for next season.

However, Stephen A. Smith reported Oct. 16 on First Take that Kawhi Leonard "privately has clamored" for the Clippers to add another point guard. Smith added how Beverley is considered too defensively minded to continue serving as the starting option for the position.

The additions of Leonard and Paul George didn't go as seamlessly as Los Angeles had hoped, but the team's postseason capitulation exposed how the roster isn't as deep as many people thought.

Beyond Leonard and George, the Clippers were lacking in scorers and playmakers. Leonard's 5.5 assists per game led the team in the playoffs, and Lou Williams (12.8) was the third-highest scorer behind Leonard (28.2) and George (20.2).

Rondo would fit the bill as a playmaker. Even in a more limited role with the Lakers, he averaged 5.0 assists to 1.9 turnovers during the regular season.

TrueHoop's Henry Abbott noted how signing him would serve dual purposes for the Clippers, too:

Of course, the 34-year-old will likely need a hard sell for why signing with the Clippers leaves him better off than staying with the Lakers.