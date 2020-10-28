    Daryl Morey Reportedly Finalizing Talks with 76ers to Run Basketball Operations

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2020
    Alerted 46m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - This is a July 26, 2019, file photo showing Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey during an NBA basketball news conference, in Houston. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, because the move hasnâ€™t been announced.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly in advanced talks to hire Daryl Morey to oversee their basketball operations.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the deal is expected to be completed "in the next few days." General manager Elton Brand will stay on in his position.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported it will be a five-year contract.

    Morey left the Houston Rockets earlier this month after 14 seasons, resigning following a tumultuous 2019-20 campaign. While owner Tilman Fertitta publicly supported Morey, it appeared the relationship was headed toward an end throughout the season after the general manager's public support of the Free Hong Kong movement, which led to a fracture in the NBA's relationship with China and hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue.

    Fertitta is also known as a hands-on owner who publicly pressured Morey to build a championship contender. ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on The Lowe Post podcast that Fertitta pushed for Houston to trade Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook, a move that largely backfired. It's possible the blown-up extension talks with Mike D'Antoni also played a factor in Morey's departure.

    Morey will inherit a Sixers roster that has largely been mismanaged by Brand during his short time as general manager. Al Horford's contract may be the worst in basketball, and the Sixers spent most of last offseason steering away from the three-ball movement in the sport.

    It didn't work. Philadelphia was disjointed on both ends of the floor, lacking spacing on offense and showing a surprising lack of consistent effort defensively—despite having what should have been world-beating talent on that end. Brett Brown was dismissed after the Sixers' first-round playoff exit and replaced with Doc Rivers, who is known more for his personality management than X's and O's wizardry.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It will be on Morey to reshape the roster around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to make their awkward pairing work. That will likely mean undoing some of the damage done by Brand, particularly moving Horford and his contract if he can find a taker. The Sixers, at the very least, should play with more spacing when they're run by the analytically minded Morey.

    Related

      Report: 76ers Close to Hiring Morey

      Former Rockets GM will sign a five-year deal this weekend to run 76ers' basketball ops

      Report: 76ers Close to Hiring Morey
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Report: 76ers Close to Hiring Morey

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Miller Family Sell Jazz for $1.6B

      Millers have sold the Utah Jazz to Ryan Smith, founder of software company Qualtrics

      Miller Family Sell Jazz for $1.6B
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Miller Family Sell Jazz for $1.6B

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Is CP3 the Key to the 2021 NBA Finals?

      @ZBuckley explains why the Chris Paul sweepstakes could decide the NBA next season 📲

      Is CP3 the Key to the 2021 NBA Finals?
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Is CP3 the Key to the 2021 NBA Finals?

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      The Knicks are open to absorbing contracts. Can Sixers find a trade that makes sense?

      The Knicks are open to absorbing contracts. Can Sixers find a trade that makes sense?
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      The Knicks are open to absorbing contracts. Can Sixers find a trade that makes sense?

      PhillyVoice
      via PhillyVoice