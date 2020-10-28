Carlos Dunlap Reportedly Traded from Bengals to Seahawks Ahead of Deadline

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly agreed to trade disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal will be done before 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Bengals will receive a seventh-round pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney.

Dunlap spent his first 10-plus seasons with the Bengals but has had a falling out with the team in 2020. He was seen having a blowup argument with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on the sidelines during Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns and posted on social media about selling his house.

"We just handle that internally," coach Zac Taylor told reporters Sunday. "We got a group of guys in the locker room who want so badly to do things the right way and get this to where we want to be."

Finney signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Seahawks before season but has not played an offensive snap. His presence will hopefully boost a Cincinnati offensive line that ranks among the NFL's worst.

The Seahawks have recorded only nine sacks this season, which is tied with the New England Patriots for 26th in the NFL. They have struggled to fill the shoes of Jadeveon Clowney, who left Seattle to sign a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Dunlap has recorded at least 7.5 sacks each of the previous seven seasons but was struggling to produce in one of the NFL's worst defenses. Pro Football Focus has given Dunlap a dismal 53.9 grade for the season, and he'd been largely frozen out of the defensive line rotation.

The Seahawks are hoping a change of scenery will help turn around Dunlap's season and demeanor, giving them a buy-low boost at a need position.