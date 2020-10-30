Predicting the 5 Worst NBA Teams Next Season

3 of 5

Ticketing the Pistons for the doldrums doesn't actually sit all that well. They just finished with the fifth-worst record in the league while injuries ripped through their roster, most notably impacting Blake Griffin (18 games) and Luke Kennard (28 games). They are a run of better health away from repositioning themselves as postseason hopefuls.

Kudos to anyone who's willing to bet on ideal availability from Griffin or Derrick Rose. That should be too flimsy of a limb for most. The knee tendinitis Kennard battled this year also doesn't incite many warm and fuzzies.

Equally important: Detroit's trek out of its win-loss torpor is predicated on the team remaining intact and actively seeking improvements. That's hardly a guarantee. The Pistons have more cap space than almost the entire league—close to $30 million if Tony Snell picks up his player option and they renounce Thon Maker—and have, historically, been suckers for a good seven-seed chase. But this offseason feels different.

As the Detroit Bad Boys' Lazarus Jackson said on the Hardwood Knocks podcast (37:59 mark):

"The Detroit Pistons are, in fact, rebuilding. They don't want to tell you that because they would like to sell season tickets. And they would like not to tell you that because, I think, the association of tanking in a lot of fans' minds is the full [Philadelphia] 76ers rebuild teardown, where you win 13 games a year and everyone's miserable all the time. But they are rebuilding.

"When Troy Weaver, the new general manager of the Detroit Pistons, was hired, the word he used was 'restoration.' So that is what we are calling it. It is not rebuilding. It is not tanking. It is a restoration of the team. But a restoration, by any other name, is 30 wins."

Without flagrantly tanking, which Jackson noted the Pistons just won't do, they will be subject to high-variance outcomes.

But the path to 30 wins doesn't have to include trading Griffin—a difficult proposition without including asset buffers—or letting Christian Wood walk. It is a matter of investing time in Sekou Doumbouya, Bruce Brown, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and the No. 7 pick, resisting the urge to max out Fred VanVleet in free agency, funneling money instead to fliers and projects and perhaps unloading Kennard or Rose.

Trading Andre Drummond to the Cavaliers at last February's deadline didn't necessarily signal anything profound for the Pistons. It was first and foremost an admittance they didn't want to pony up for his $28.8 million player option.

The Weaver hire was more telltale. It hinted at more of an organizational open mind—the type of understanding that probably doesn't augur a controlled demolition but won't fight, at least this year, to keep Detroit out of the basement.