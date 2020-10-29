Way-Too-Early Predictions for the 2021 MLB Playoffs and World Series

2 of 5

1. New York Yankees

2. Chicago White Sox

3. Houston Astros

4. Tampa Bay Rays*

5. Los Angeles Angels*

*Wild-card team

The New York Yankees battled injuries in 2020 en route to a second-place finish and division-series exit. Health will again be a key factor next season.

If sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton can avoid the injured list after the Yanks spend what it takes to bring back free agent Masahiro Tanaka and add other impact arms behind ace Gerrit Cole, they should be able to win the AL East.

The Chicago White Sox made the leap from rebuilder to contender in 2020 and are poised to take over as division favorites behind emerging stars such as Luis Robert, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and right-hander Lucas Giolito. They could also be players for the offseason's top free agents.

Out west, the Houston Astros finished under .500 in the shortened season but proved they've got plenty of fight in them by pushing to Game 7 of the ALCS. They'll be without ace Justin Verlander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and will need to add pitching to augment both the starting rotation and bullpen. They should also make a strong play to retain outfielder George Springer, who will be the top outfielder on the free-agent market.

If they check those items off their to-do list, the 'Stros should be able to unseat the penny-pinching division-champion Oakland A's, who are likely to lose closer Liam Hendriks and shortstop Marcus Semien to free agency.

The Tampa Bay Rays will bring back most of the key players who vaulted them to Game 6 of the World Series and should challenge New York for supremacy in the AL East. If they fall short of another division title, a wild-card berth is likely—if not assured.

As for the second wild card, we'll go out on a limb and say the Los Angeles Angels will be aggressive offseason players after missing the postseason and wasting another year of Mike Trout's prime. One target who makes particular sense for the pitching-hungry Halos? Free-agent ace and Southern California native Trevor Bauer.