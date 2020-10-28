5 Wide Receivers the Green Bay Packers Could Trade For at the Deadline

0 of 5

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Davante Adams may have had one of the best games of his career Sunday, but the Green Bay Packers should think about adding another wide receiver to the offense before the trade deadline.

The Packers came away with an easy 35-20 victory against the Houston Texans thanks to an unstoppable performance from Adams. The 27-year-old had 13 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught all seven of the team's third-down conversions. However, Malik Taylor was the only other receiver to log a reception, catching two passes for six yards and a score.

Outside of Adams, the Packers lack legitimate playmaking at wide receiver. Allen Lazard has emerged as a promising young weapon over the past two seasons but has been out since the beginning of October with a core muscle injury.

Even when Lazard returns, the Packers could use another dynamic wide receiver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has yet to find consistency in his NFL career, while Equanimeous St. Brown has struggled to stay healthy enough the past two years to establish a connection with Aaron Rodgers.

Cheesehead TV's Aaron Nagler recently reported that the Packers have begun making calls on wide receivers as the trade deadline nears. Let's take a look at realistic options with manageable contracts who the Packers could afford to bring in.