Saints' Michael Thomas Doesn't Move at NFL Trade Deadline Despite Rumors

The New Orleans Saints did not trade receiver Michael Thomas before Tuesday's trade deadline despite speculation he had played his last game with the team.

The 27-year-old has not played for the team since Week 1 because of a combination of injuries and a suspension for punching a teammate in practice.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Thomas' camp had tried to get another team to make an offer. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added Sunday the Saints were not open to making a deal.

The Saints (5-2) have weathered the storm of being without their best wideout, and now his expected return will potentially lead to a second-half spark for the club.

A healthy Thomas is the NFL's best receiver. He set the NFL's all-time single-season receptions mark last year with 149 and is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career with three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors in his first four years.

Aside from planning a full-scale rebuild, there was no logical reason to trade the Ohio State product. The team instead is determined to keep him for a Super Bowl push this season.

If he returns to full strength alongside Alvin Kamara and Emmanuel Sanders, this could be an elite offense down the stretch.