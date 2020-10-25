Titans Reportedly Fined $350k for COVID-19 Violations

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have been fined $350,000 this week for violations of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the fine, citing a source, adding that the Titans "have been told there will be escalated discipline with further instances of COVID-19 protocol violations."

Rapoport and colleague Tom Pelissero reported no individual within the organization will be subject to a fine. An investigation found the Titans failed to comply with mask mandates and to communicate with players working out away from the team facility, but the team will not face a loss of draft picks or any more severe punishment.

The Titans "fully cooperated," per the report, which likely helped them avoid being made an example of by the NFL.

Twenty-four members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19, causing the postponement of their Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a delay of their Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills to a Tuesday. It was the single largest outbreak an NFL team has had to deal with during the 2020 season.

"We've been completely transparent with the NFL/NFLPA during this process," coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier this month. "We've made every coach and player available. The league and the players' association has spoken to every coach and player. We're very confident in the way that we've handled that and have been in constant communication with them regarding how to get back into the building."

The NFL began implementing even more stringent rules for teams after the Titans' outbreak, including banning gatherings among team members outside the facility.

COVID-19 cases continue to increase again across the United States, setting a single-day record Friday with more than 85,000 new cases. More than 8.6 million people have been infected in the United States, representing about one-fifth of the world total.