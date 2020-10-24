    Ohio State HC Ryan Day Apologizes for Not Taking Knee on Last Drive vs. Nebraska

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 25, 2020

    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, talk with quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of their NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 52-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day apologized after his team went for a touchdown instead of kneeling on its final drive of a 52-17 blowout of Nebraska on Saturday. 

    "I feel bad about that," Day told reporters postgame, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

    "I had a younger quarterback in the game, and I didn't feel like we had the personnel to take the knee, and I probably should have done that. So I just want to publicly apologize to them, to [Nebraska coach] Scott [Frost]."

    No. 5 Ohio State and Nebraska were tied at 14 in the second quarter, but the Buckeyes outscored the Cornhuskers 38-3 the rest of the way in a 52-17 victory at home in Columbus' Ohio Stadium.

    OSU's final touchdown was the result of a two-yard run from backup freshman quarterback Jack Miller III with 1:40 left. The Buckeyes could have knelt on the ball and ended the game after OSU earned a first down the play before.

    Per Rittenberg, Frost did not address OSU's final possession in his postgame presser, but Day said he would call Frost personally to apologize.

    OSU will visit Penn State next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Nebraska will host Wisconsin on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Grading Justin Fields’ performance in Ohio State football’s 52-17 victory over Nebraska

      Grading Justin Fields’ performance in Ohio State football’s 52-17 victory over Nebraska
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      Grading Justin Fields’ performance in Ohio State football’s 52-17 victory over Nebraska

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Winners and Losers from Week 8 So Far

      Taking a took at the best and worst moments from today's slate ➡️

      Winners and Losers from Week 8 So Far
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      Winners and Losers from Week 8 So Far

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Ohio State football vs. Nebraska: Everything that went right and wrong in the Buckeyes’ season opener

      Ohio State football vs. Nebraska: Everything that went right and wrong in the Buckeyes’ season opener
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      Ohio State football vs. Nebraska: Everything that went right and wrong in the Buckeyes’ season opener

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Near perfect day is just the start for Justin Fields

      Near perfect day is just the start for Justin Fields
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      Near perfect day is just the start for Justin Fields

      Bucknuts
      via Bucknuts