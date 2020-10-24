Ohio State HC Ryan Day Apologizes for Not Taking Knee on Last Drive vs. Nebraska

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day apologized after his team went for a touchdown instead of kneeling on its final drive of a 52-17 blowout of Nebraska on Saturday.

"I feel bad about that," Day told reporters postgame, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

"I had a younger quarterback in the game, and I didn't feel like we had the personnel to take the knee, and I probably should have done that. So I just want to publicly apologize to them, to [Nebraska coach] Scott [Frost]."

No. 5 Ohio State and Nebraska were tied at 14 in the second quarter, but the Buckeyes outscored the Cornhuskers 38-3 the rest of the way in a 52-17 victory at home in Columbus' Ohio Stadium.

OSU's final touchdown was the result of a two-yard run from backup freshman quarterback Jack Miller III with 1:40 left. The Buckeyes could have knelt on the ball and ended the game after OSU earned a first down the play before.

Per Rittenberg, Frost did not address OSU's final possession in his postgame presser, but Day said he would call Frost personally to apologize.

OSU will visit Penn State next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Nebraska will host Wisconsin on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.