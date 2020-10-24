    Sean Clifford, No. 8 Penn State Upset by Unranked Indiana in Overtime Thriller

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 25, 2020

    Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws during the first half of an NCCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. converted for two points by mere inches as the Hoosiers stunned the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions 36-35 on Saturday at home in Memorial Stadium.

    Per the FS1 broadcast, the Hoosiers had lost to 42 straight Associated Press Top 10 opponents prior to their win over PSU, with their last Top 10 victory against No. 9 Ohio State in 1987.

    Penn State dominated Indiana in yards from scrimmage (488-211), time of possession (40:25-19:35) and first downs (27-16).

    However, Penn State committed three turnovers, including a pair of Sean Clifford interceptions that led to 10 Indiana points.

    PSU led 28-20 after a Devyn Ford 14-yard touchdown run with 1:42 remaining. Indiana let Ford run in for the score after PSU forced a turnover on downs deep in Hoosiers territory:

    Indiana then engineered a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a Penix one-yard touchdown run. Penix converted the two-point conversion on a run to tie the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Nittany Lions benefitted from a short kickoff and had a chance to win with a 57-yard field goal just before regulation, but the kick was short.

    PSU started the overtime scoring with a Parker Washington nine-yard touchdown catch and took a 35-28 lead after the extra point.

    Indiana countered with a nine-yard touchdown pass of its own when Penix found Whop Philyor to cut the lead to 35-34.

    Indiana then decided to go for two, and Penix took off for the end zone. He sprinted for the left pylon in a bang-bang play that referees initially called a successful conversion.

    The play then went to review, and the call on the field stood, cementing IU's upset win.

    Related

      Winners and Losers from Week 8 So Far

      Taking a took at the best and worst moments from today's slate ➡️

      Winners and Losers from Week 8 So Far
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Winners and Losers from Week 8 So Far

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Bama's Waddle Out for Year

      Saban says that Alabama star WR Jaylen Waddle is out for the season with ankle injury

      Bama's Waddle Out for Year
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Bama's Waddle Out for Year

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson Overcome Sluggish Stretch to Top Syracuse

      Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson Overcome Sluggish Stretch to Top Syracuse
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson Overcome Sluggish Stretch to Top Syracuse

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Saban: 'Good Defense Doesn't Beat Good Offense Anymore'

      Saban: 'Good Defense Doesn't Beat Good Offense Anymore'
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Saban: 'Good Defense Doesn't Beat Good Offense Anymore'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report