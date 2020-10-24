Sean Clifford, No. 8 Penn State Upset by Unranked Indiana in Overtime Thriller

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. converted for two points by mere inches as the Hoosiers stunned the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions 36-35 on Saturday at home in Memorial Stadium.

Per the FS1 broadcast, the Hoosiers had lost to 42 straight Associated Press Top 10 opponents prior to their win over PSU, with their last Top 10 victory against No. 9 Ohio State in 1987.

Penn State dominated Indiana in yards from scrimmage (488-211), time of possession (40:25-19:35) and first downs (27-16).

However, Penn State committed three turnovers, including a pair of Sean Clifford interceptions that led to 10 Indiana points.

PSU led 28-20 after a Devyn Ford 14-yard touchdown run with 1:42 remaining. Indiana let Ford run in for the score after PSU forced a turnover on downs deep in Hoosiers territory:

Indiana then engineered a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a Penix one-yard touchdown run. Penix converted the two-point conversion on a run to tie the game.

The Nittany Lions benefitted from a short kickoff and had a chance to win with a 57-yard field goal just before regulation, but the kick was short.

PSU started the overtime scoring with a Parker Washington nine-yard touchdown catch and took a 35-28 lead after the extra point.

Indiana countered with a nine-yard touchdown pass of its own when Penix found Whop Philyor to cut the lead to 35-34.

Indiana then decided to go for two, and Penix took off for the end zone. He sprinted for the left pylon in a bang-bang play that referees initially called a successful conversion.

The play then went to review, and the call on the field stood, cementing IU's upset win.