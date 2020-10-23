    Pat Riley: Heat Want to 'Take Care of the Players That We Have' in Free Agency

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 24, 2020

    Miami Heat president Pat Riley watches before an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat won the Eastern Conference in 2020 one year after missing the playoffs, and now president Pat Riley is tasked with keeping his team in NBA Finals contention.

    Riley gave some insight into Miami's offseason plans Friday while speaking with the media

    "We know what our priorities are. It is to take care of the players that we have, that we have to make decisions on almost immediately. We know [center Bam Adebayo] has a decision to make and we do with him. We know the guys that have sacrificed for us that we really like, our free agents, especially [point guard Goran Dragic]."

    Among rotation regulars, Dragic, Solomon Hill, Meyers Leonard, Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr. are free agents. Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn are on non-guaranteed deals, while Kelly Olynyk has a player option.

    Adebayo, who made his first All-Star Game in February, is eligible for an extension this season but would become a restricted free agent if a deal does not come to fruition. Miami would be wise to keep the 23-year-old big man, who broke out in 2019-20 with 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

    The Heat also have to consider the possibility of a monster 2021 offseason.       

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Milwaukee Bucks forward and back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are among the star players who could be free agents.

    "I just think we need to remain fluid,'' Riley said. "Once we get all the numbers and we get everything down, we get the schedule, we know when the dates are, and what the rules are in everything, once we get all of that, we're going to remain fluid. And whatever presents itself to us, we'll look at it.''

    The Heat finished the regular season fifth in the East at 44-29 but steamrolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs, sweeping the Indiana Pacers before beating the No. 1-seeded Bucks in five games.

    They defeated the No. 3 Boston Celtics in six contests in the conference finals before losing to the favored Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals in six games.     

    Related

      Pat Riley: Heat Want to 'Take Care of the Players That We Have' in Free Agency

      Pat Riley: Heat Want to 'Take Care of the Players That We Have' in Free Agency
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Pat Riley: Heat Want to 'Take Care of the Players That We Have' in Free Agency

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA Eyeing 72-Game Season

      League is targeting Dec. 22 start date and 72-game season that finishes before the Olympics

      Report: NBA Eyeing 72-Game Season
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Report: NBA Eyeing 72-Game Season

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA Considering 2-Week Break, No ASG for 2020-21 Season

      Report: NBA Considering 2-Week Break, No ASG for 2020-21 Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Considering 2-Week Break, No ASG for 2020-21 Season

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Riley on State of the Heat: ‘The Cupboard Is More Full Than Ever’

      Riley on State of the Heat: ‘The Cupboard Is More Full Than Ever’
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Riley on State of the Heat: ‘The Cupboard Is More Full Than Ever’

      Ira Winderman
      via sun-sentinel.com