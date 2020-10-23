Buccaneers' Super Bowl Odds Listed at 10-1 After Reported Antonio Brown Contract

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping Antonio Brown will improve their Super Bowl odds this season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown and the Bucs have agreed to a one-year deal.

Already regarded as one of the best teams in the NFL, DraftKings SportsBook has Tampa Bay listed as a 10-1 favorite to win Super Bowl LV after the reported agreement with Brown.

The only teams with better odds are the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), Baltimore Ravens (6-1) and Seattle Seahawks (15-2).

Assuming the deal becomes official, Brown will be eligible to play in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints after finishing his eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

The Bucs are operating from a clear position of power if they add Brown to a receiving corps that already has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Neither one of that duo has hit their stride with Tom Brady yet, though Evans ranks second in the NFL with six touchdown catches.

Godwin has been limited by a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Bucs' games in Week 4 and 5.

Assuming Godwin returns to full strength and Evans continues to find the end zone on a regular basis, Brady and this offense will have no problem putting up big numbers for the remainder of the season. They're already averaging 29.5 points per game through six weeks.

It's unclear what Brown has left in the tank at this point. He's 32 years old and hasn't played in an NFL game since Sept. 15, 2019, with the New England Patriots.

If Brown returns as the same player who had six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-18, the Bucs are more than capable of winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

