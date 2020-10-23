Buccaneers' Updated Depth Chart After Antonio Brown's Reported Contract

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Antonio Brown reached an agreement on a one-year deal Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The language in the contract is reportedly still being finalized, and Brown must pass COVID-19 protocols before officially joining the team.

The wideout is expected to make his debut in Week 9 at home against the New Orleans Saints.

Here's a look at the Bucs' starting offense with him in the mix.

Starting Depth Chart

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown

LT: Donovan Smith

LG: Ali Marpet

C: Ryan Jensen

Video Play Button Videos you might like

RG: Alex Cappa

RT: Tristan Wirfs

TE: Rob Gronkowski

The Bucs have games in both Weeks 7 and 8, but Brown was suspended eight games for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy and cannot take part in those matchups.

Ken Belson of the New York Times outlined the reasons for Brown's suspension, which the NFL handed down July 31:

"The N.F.L. on Friday suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for eight regular-season games for his role in a January dispute with a moving company employee, for which he pleaded no contest to burglary and battery charges and received two years probation. Brown was also penalized for sending threatening texts to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. The suspension was first reported by The Washington Post and was confirmed in a statement by the league.

"Brown still faces an investigation into accusations that he sexually assaulted his former trainer in 2017 and 2018. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in South Florida, where Brown has a home, remains open and the receiver could still face additional penalties pending its outcome. He has denied the accusations of sexual assault."

Brown played one game for the New England Patriots in 2019 but was released amid the sexual assault allegations. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to '18 before a March 2019 trade sent him to the then-Oakland Raiders, who released Brown following a series of preseason incidents.

Brown will join the Bucs as they look to win the franchise's second Super Bowl. Tampa Bay is first in the NFC South at 4-2 and looks stout after claiming victory over the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers 38-10 last Sunday.

A wide receiver trio featuring Godwin, Evans and Brown could be unstoppable. Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro who led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards two times apiece.

Evans has amassed 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of his six full seasons in the league, and Godwin led Tampa with 86 catches, 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Tampa is fourth in the NFC standings behind the undefeated Seattle Seahawks, 5-1 Chicago Bears and Green Bay, which has played one fewer game. The Bucs sit a half-game ahead of the Saints on the NFC South ledger.