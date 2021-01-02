Report: Eagles' Doug Pederson Expected to Return in 2021 After Missing Playoffs

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is reportedly expected to return for the 2021 season.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday, though they noted Pederson is scheduled to meet Tuesday with Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed "all signs" point toward Pederson's keeping his job.

The 52-year-old led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory in his second year as head coach, defeating the favored New England Patriots in February 2018.

After going 7-9 the year before, Pederson guided the team to a 13-3 record and the top NFC seed. It defeated the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 before thrashing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 and taking down the Pats 41-33.

The Eagles have not replicated that regular-season success, though, finishing 9-7 in each of the next two campaigns. They secured playoff appearances both times, including the NFC East title in 2019.

Playoff success also eluded Philadelphia, however, as it won a Wild Card Round matchup with the Chicago Bears in 2018 but fell to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. The Eagles lost 17-9 at home to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round last season.

The 2020 season has been a struggle for the Eagles, as they are 4-10-1 entering Sunday night's Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team.

Philadelphia still had a shot to win the lowly NFC East as late as Week 16, but its playoff hopes were dashed with a 37-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Injuries took a toll on the Eagles, who were without much of their starting offense for a large portion of the season.

A makeshift offensive line had trouble protecting Carson Wentz, who threw to a varied group of wide receivers and had his own share of struggles.

Wentz was benched for backup rookie Jalen Hurts in Week 14.

The defense was banged up as well, with the linebacker corps particularly hit hard. That unit flashed but faltered down the stretch, notably allowing 513 yards against Dallas and 526 the week prior against the Arizona Cardinals.

Philadelphia still has the talent to compete next season in its weak division, and Pederson will seemingly be leading the way in hopes of claiming his third division title.