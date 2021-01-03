Austin Ekeler Ruled out for Chargers vs. Chiefs Because of Concussion

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is out for the second half of his team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion, the team announced.

Before exiting, Ekeler posted 33 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries and added seven carries for 18 yards to help the Chargers build a 24-14 halftime lead.

The 25-year-old missed time following his team's Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he suffered a hamstring injury.

On Oct. 21, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn described the injury as "very serious" and said Ekeler would return to play "later rather than sooner" despite the player's initial assessment that he would miss three to four weeks. He missed two months with the injury, making his return in Week 12.

Ekeler, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent from Division II Western State (Colorado) in 2017, became a key player in the L.A. offense when Melvin Gordon III joined the Denver Broncos in the offseason. Through nine complete games heading into Sunday, he had collected 512 yards and a touchdown on 109 attempts, with 370 receiving yards on 48 catches.

With Ekeler out, the Chargers will likely continue to turn to three-year veteran Justin Jackson, who posted 185 yards on 45 carries in six games before he injured his hamstring in Week 9, returning in Week 14 for a pair of quieter weeks.

When Ekeler was ruled out Sunday, Jackson had 20 yards on four carries and a 32-yard reception.

Kalen Ballage, who had tacked on nine yards on four carries Sunday to add to 254 yards through seven previous games, also figures to factor in.