Report: Victor Oladipo, Pacers Discussed 4-Year, $80 Million Contract Extension

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, the Indiana Pacers and Victor Oladipo reportedly had talks about a long-term contract extension.

Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, "the idea of a four-year extension for around $80 million was broached" between the Pacers and Oladipo but "didn't progress much from there."

ESPN's Zach Lowe previously reported that the Pacers discussed a new contract with their All-Star guard prior to the start of the season before "the sides concluded it was best to revisit later."

Oladipo's future with the Pacers has been an ongoing topic of discussion. The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported last month that the 28-year-old is "looking to move on" from Indiana.



In response, Oladipo appeared on The Fat Joe Show on Instagram Live to dispute any insinuation that he wants to be traded.

"I knew that question was coming. I don't know what you're talking about, man. I'm a Pacer, man. I'm a Pacer, dog. I'm a Pacer," Oladipo said (h/t Chris Sims of the Indianapolis Star).

One potential problem for the Pacers if they want to trade Oladipo is determining a good value. He only played in 23 games between the regular season and playoffs in 2019-20. The Indiana University alum missed the first 47 games while rehabbing a ruptured quad tendon he suffered in January 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Oladipo will earn $21 million next season in the final year of his current contract. He averaged 14.5 points and 2.9 assists per game, with a career-low 39.4 percent field-goal percentage and 31.7 three-point percentage.