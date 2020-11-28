Fantasy Alert: Zach Ertz Unlikely to Return from Injury for Eagles vs. Seahawks

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is not expected to return from an ankle injury for Monday night's Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson provided the update Saturday and noted the team is hopeful Ertz will be back to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 30-year-old California native has established himself as one of the NFL's best tight ends since the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft. His best statistical season came in 2018 when he ranked second in the league with 116 catches to go along with 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ertz has recorded 24 receptions for 178 yards and one score in six games in 2020.

The Stanford product has remained mostly durable throughout his career. He missed no more than two games in any of his first seven seasons. He suffered the ankle injury in a Week 6 clash with the Baltimore Ravens that forced him to the sideline, though.

Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers II will both see some targets while working in tandem to fill the void. Jason Croom or Hakeem Butler could be called up from the practice squad to provide another week of short-term depth at the position.

Goedert and Rodgers are fringe fantasy football options for Week 12. Both are likely dependent on touchdown production to post starter-worthy numbers.

The Eagles have dealt with several injuries among their pass-catching group throughout the campaign, which has made life more difficult for quarterback Carson Wentz. Ertz is such a vital element of the attack that an efficiency drop can be expected whenever he's out of the lineup.