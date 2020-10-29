Yankees Rumors: Zack Britton's $14M Contract Option for 2022 Season Picked Up

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Zack Britton will remain with the New York Yankees through at least the 2022 season after the team picked up his $14 million contract option Thursday, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

Britton also indicated he was staying in New York with a Statue of Liberty emoji:

Thanks to a unique contract signed in 2019, the Yankees had to decide on the final year of the pitcher's deal within three days of the 2020 World Series ending. If the team had declined the option, he would have had the ability to opt out of the remainder of the deal and immediately become a free agent.

The reliever will now stay under team control and make $13 million in 2021 and $14 million in 2022 before hitting free agency.

The 32-year-old has been everything the Yankees could have hoped for since first acquiring him in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

Britton posted a 1.91 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP in 2019 before following it up with a 1.89 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 2020.

The left-hander has had an ERA below two in five of the last seven seasons and has a 1.84 career mark since becoming a full-time reliever in 2014. He also has two All-Star selections in that time, earning both Cy Young and MVP votes in 2016 when he posted a ridiculous 0.54 ERA and saved a league-high 47 games.

After dealing with injuries in 2017 and 2018, Britton has returned to being a dominant force out of the bullpen while anchoring the Yankees staff in 2020, leading the team with eight saves.

He also pitched well in the postseason, allowing zero runs and one hit in four innings during the ALDS loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

"He had a great year, he was fantastic in every way, shape or form," general manager Brian Cashman said after the season ended, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. Cashman noted at the time he was unsure about the player's option.

The Yankees decided to lock him down for the next two years, even at a high price for his position.

With Britton, Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green and others under team control, New York should once again have a top bullpen in 2021 while taking plenty of pressure off the starting rotation.