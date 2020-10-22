    Eagles' Zach Ertz Reportedly Will Miss 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz walks off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly expected to miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury suffered last week.

    NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the news Thursday on Good Morning Football:  

    The 29-year-old left last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a high ankle sprain and finished the game with four receptions for 33 yards.

    The 2020 season has been the worst of Ertz's career on several levels. His contract extension talks with the Eagles broke down in September, and he's been unable to find a rhythm in an injury-riddled year on the field.

    The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded just 24 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown despite the Eagles lacking solid pass-catching options for quarterback Carson Wentz. It's also looking increasingly like this will be Ertz's last season with the Eagles.

    The offense has been decimated by injuries this season, and the team will be without Ertz, running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.

    Tight end Dallas Goedert will also miss the game, as he hasn't played since Week 3 because of a fractured ankle. With both Ertz and Goedert on the shelf, Richard Rodgers will step in as the team's No. 1 tight end.

    Rodgers is a seven-year veteran who spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Eagles in 2018. He has nine catches for 99 yards so far this season, including three grabs for 31 yards last week.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      How Did Everybody Miss on DK Metcalf? 🤷‍♂️

      @nfldraftscout looks back at the receipts, and asks scouts what they think of the WR now that he's tearing up the NFL

      How Did Everybody Miss on DK Metcalf? 🤷‍♂️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How Did Everybody Miss on DK Metcalf? 🤷‍♂️

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Fantasy Football Week 7: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

      Should you start Kenyan Drake moving forward? @GDavenport answers your hardest Week 7 lineup questions 📲

      Fantasy Football Week 7: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Fantasy Football Week 7: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Which NFL Teams Are in Serious Trouble?

      We look at which squads should panic or relax right now 😰

      Which NFL Teams Are in Serious Trouble?
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Which NFL Teams Are in Serious Trouble?

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Michael Thomas Has New Injury

      Saints WR tweaked a hamstring in practice this week, team is waiting to see if he can play Week 7 (NFL Network)

      Michael Thomas Has New Injury
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Michael Thomas Has New Injury

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report