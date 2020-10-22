Eagles' Zach Ertz Reportedly Will Miss 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly expected to miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury suffered last week.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the news Thursday on Good Morning Football:

The 29-year-old left last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a high ankle sprain and finished the game with four receptions for 33 yards.

The 2020 season has been the worst of Ertz's career on several levels. His contract extension talks with the Eagles broke down in September, and he's been unable to find a rhythm in an injury-riddled year on the field.

The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded just 24 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown despite the Eagles lacking solid pass-catching options for quarterback Carson Wentz. It's also looking increasingly like this will be Ertz's last season with the Eagles.

The offense has been decimated by injuries this season, and the team will be without Ertz, running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.

Tight end Dallas Goedert will also miss the game, as he hasn't played since Week 3 because of a fractured ankle. With both Ertz and Goedert on the shelf, Richard Rodgers will step in as the team's No. 1 tight end.

Rodgers is a seven-year veteran who spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Eagles in 2018. He has nine catches for 99 yards so far this season, including three grabs for 31 yards last week.