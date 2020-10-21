    NBA Agent: DeMar DeRozan Doesn't Like Playing for Spurs, Being in San Antonio

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020

    San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. San Antonio won 104-103. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    An anonymous NBA agent said shooting guard DeMar DeRozan hasn't enjoyed his time with the San Antonio Spurs and will look to leave as an unrestricted free agent.

    The agent told The Athletic that DeRozan, who can utilize a player option in his contract to end his time with the Spurs, and former Toronto Raptors teammate Fred VanVleet may sign with the Detroit Pistons to reunite with head coach Dwane Casey.

    "DeMar doesn't like San Antonio and doesn't want to be there," the agent said. "If those guys leave, they land with Dwane Casey in Detroit. That relationship with the former coach is strong. Comes down to money [for VanVleet] and the situation in Toronto is rough with the taxes. VanVleet on the Pistons elevates his status as the No. 1-2 guy on a team."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

