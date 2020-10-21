Former Michigan WR Nico Collins Talks Opting Out of 2020 Season Amid COVID-19

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season was a driving factor in wide receiver Nico Collins' decision to opt out of his senior campaign at Michigan.

Collins told The Adam Schefter Podcast on Tuesday night that the Big Ten's initial decision to postpone fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic was "heartbreaking":

"They canceled the season and that was heartbreaking for me. They were saying in the spring, Thanksgiving, it was too many unknown questions to be answering. Nobody really had an answer to it. I sat down with my family, and I just made a business decision because I felt like I was in no-man's land for a minute, because I came back to play my senior season and they canceled it."

