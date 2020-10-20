    Saints, New Orleans Mayor Agree to Plan to Start Allowing Fans at Superdome

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has agreed to a "phased and deliberate pilot approach" to having fans attend games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome starting this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

    Per that report, "season-ticket holders will have access to 3,000 tickets."

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

