Saints, New Orleans Mayor Agree to Plan to Start Allowing Fans at Superdome

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has agreed to a "phased and deliberate pilot approach" to having fans attend games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome starting this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

Per that report, "season-ticket holders will have access to 3,000 tickets."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

