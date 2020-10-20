Jerami Grant Rumors: Heat Join Mavs, Pistons, Suns as Expected Suitors

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant is reportedly expected to attract interest from the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns if he declines a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Monday the Heat aren't in line to offer more than a one-year contract, which makes their chances of landing Grant "unlikely" given the widespread interest.

Grant averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent on threes, in 71 games for the Nuggets during the 2019-20 season. He ranked a modest 65th among power forwards in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus, rating negatively at both ends of the floor.

His ability to make an impact offensively without needing a high shot volume, average just 8.9 shot attempts last season, could still make him a nice fit on a contender.

In September, the 26-year-old Syracuse product said he wouldn't mind staying with Denver but was also excited to explore his options.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it," Grant told reporters. "We'll see how it goes."

The Suns are perhaps the most intriguing option among the teams listed.

Phoenix was terrific in the bubble, going 8-0 to make a mad dash toward the final playoff berth in the Western Conference. Although it came up short, the run showcased the team's potential heading into next season and beyond.

Adding Grant to an already strong lineup featuring Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Deandre Ayton would further bolster the Suns' upside.

It sounds like Phoenix is just one of several opportunities he'll have to explore on the open market, though.