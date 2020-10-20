Bulls Rumors: Latest on Derrick Jones Jr. Interest, Zach LaVine, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley have plenty to consider as they take over for John Paxson and Gar Forman as the leading executives of the Chicago Bulls.

New management has already made significant changes, notably firing former head coach Jim Boylen and replacing him with former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan.

There are other pressing internal questions. Chicago's young core has struggled to make significant progress in each of the past two years, and it remains to be seen whether the Bulls will shake things up.

For now, however, the new regime is preparing for the upcoming NBA draft and free agency with certain needs in mind. One of these is a likely desire to either draft or sign a physical and defensive wing player.

The Bulls could consider someone like Auburn's Isaac Okoro with the fourth overall pick, or—if they trade back—look to draft more of a "3-and-D" player such as Florida State's Devin Vassell or Villanova's Saddiq Bey, among others.

Chicago is also surveying the free-agent market for wings, and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Bulls are one of the teams interested in signing Miami Heat small forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones saw an increase in playing time this past season, averaging over 23 minutes per game for the Heat and playing some of the toughest on-ball defense in basketball.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 23-year-old has tremendous length and active hands. As Jackson noted, Jones ranked fifth in the NBA (and first among small forwards) in terms of defensive field-goal percentage, holding opponents to a 40.8 percent clip.

Jones would be a boon to a Chicago team in desperate need of a standout individual on the wing given Zach LaVine's defensive deficiencies as well as the fact the Bulls could lose Kris Dunn, who is a restricted free agent.

However, Jones would not provide the Bulls a ton of value on the offensive end. The Slam Dunk champion fills the lane in transition and is a strong off-ball cutter, but Jones is also a 28.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

That said, Jones is still young, and could gradually grow into a more productive offensive player. Plus, the Bulls are targeting him for his defensive prowess, anyway.

LaVine's Leadership in Question

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Speaking of LaVine, it seems there are those who question whether he can be a franchise cornerstone.

Zach Harper of The Athletic wrote about Chicago's need for an on-court leader, adding "Many around the league" are skeptical LaVine can ever fill that void.

Then again, it is possible LaVine thrives as a leader under new management and a new head coach manning the bench. Boylen was a grinding and intense head coach who frequently seemed to clash with players, whereas Donovan is mostly regarded as a player-friendly coach.

LaVine took another leap last season, averaging a career-high 25.5 points to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The 25-year-old shot 38 percent from deep on 8.1 attempts per game, and was often the guy the Bulls relied on for bailouts late in close games.

The Bulls and Donovan will likely demand more from LaVine, given he was essentially the centerpiece of the Jimmy Butler trade.

However, it remains to be seen whether LaVine will get an extended opportunity this year. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported sources around the league are "unclear" whether Karnisovas will retain the team's core through the start of the year or initiate change this offseason. Meanwhile, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported this summer both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets had interest in acquiring LaVine.

Perhaps Karnisovas decides to dangle LaVine in the event he, too, does not feel the two-guard can handle a leadership role. But it seems likely LaVine will get the chance to showcase those chops with Donovan leading the Bulls forward.

Obi Toppin a Possibility at No. 4?

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Former Dayton star Obi Toppin is hardly regarded as a defensive-minded wing.

Still, the winner of the Naismith Trophy is soaring up draft boards, per Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, and it is possible the Bulls select Toppin as one of the more "safe" talents in the draft.

Wasserman reported there are teams who feel they can "mask" Toppin's defensive issues by playing him as an undersized center, and also noted teams are intrigued by his athleticism, passing, post game and shooting.

Toppin averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Flyers this past season. He also shot a respectable 39 percent from beyond the arc on 2.6 attempts per game, and projects fairly well as an athletic stretch-big with exceptional athleticism.

Of course, the Bulls are already playing Wendell Carter as something of an undersized center, though Carter has a more physical frame. Perhaps selecting Toppin would put pressure on Lauri Markkanen in his final year before restricted free agency.

Regardless, Wasserman said it is feasible Toppin could be selected anywhere between the second and sixth overall picks, meaning the Bulls are very much in play.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference or Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.